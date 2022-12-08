Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Another day, another dire economic data

12/08/2022 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The red dominated again on the London stock exchange yesterday, after a flurry of weak economic data in Britain and China and comments from US bank executives fueling fears of a global recession.

Investors are also concerned about the Fed’s monetary policy, as we get closer to the central bank’s December 13-14 meeting. Oil prices fell further, leading energy stocks to come down. The  FTSE 100 was down 0.2% this morning.

Consumer spending in the U.K. is sluggish due to high inflation, with the BRC posting an annual increase of 4.1 percent. Another survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showed house prices fell to their lower level since May 2020. Meanwhile, rents are on course to keep rising, RICS told Reuters.

Among stocks, British American Tobacco declined  1.9% after it warned of rising costs.

DS Smith gained 2.1% after the cardboard maker said its yearly results should exceed its guidance , partly due to higher box prices.

 

Things to read today:

Bond market points to Fed standing firm in battle against inflation (Financial Times)

BlackRock CEO faces call to step down amid claims of hypocrisy (The Guardian)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.67229 Delayed Quote.-7.75%
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.16% 709.16 Delayed Quote.-22.42%
BRC INC. -0.84% 5.92 End-of-day quote.-41.67%
BRENT OIL 0.48% 77.7 Delayed Quote.6.41%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) 0.53% 11.3 End-of-day quote.-19.17%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -2.52% 3325.5 Delayed Quote.24.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.21654 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.73222 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
DS SMITH PLC 0.88% 320 Delayed Quote.-17.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.05029 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
FTSE 100 -0.14% 7478.77 Delayed Quote.1.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012133 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -3.75% 7602 Delayed Quote.13.82%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.65% 1094.54 Real-time Quote.-5.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.63485 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.13% 1525.49 Real-time Quote.3.78%
WTI 0.11% 72.653 Delayed Quote.2.68%