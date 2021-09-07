Log in
Another perspective on financial stability risks

09/07/2021 | 05:02am EDT
In this staff memo, the authors examine the extent to which macrofinancial conditions, as reflected in, for example, interest rates, asset prices and leverage, can predict extreme negative economic outcomes in Sweden. Macrofinancial conditions can contribute to the build-up of risks and vulnerabilities in the financial system. These risks and vulnerabilities may in turn affect the functioning of the financial system, and lead to financial instability, which can translate into lower economic growth. In the case of a crisis, were macrofinancial risks materialise, resulting output losses can be quite substantial. Monitoring how macrofinancial conditions signal risks about extreme negative growth outcomes in the future is therefore important.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
