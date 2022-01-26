Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ansarada : FY22 Q2 Update - Investor Presentation

01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 FY22

onlyRecord results

Delivering consecutive quarters of usegrowth since listing personalFor

Ansarada Group Limited | 27 January 2022

Ansarada at a glance

only

Ansarada is a SaaS platform organisations use

to confidently achieve critical outcomes in

deals, tenders, risk, compliance and board

use

management.

Highlights

personal

• Growth and positive cash flows delivered every quarter

since listing on the ASX in December 2020.

• Globally diverse revenue streams (44% international1).

• Diverse and consistently growing customer base of

Companies, Governments, Investment Banks, Legal and

Accounting Firms.

For

• Deals product is used prolifically across economic cycles.

M&A, Capital Raising, Infrastructure development, IPOs,

Debt Financing, Insolvency, restructuring and more.

• Leading GRC solution acquired in October 30, 2022 for

$5.5m to position Ansarada in a US$ 35bn+ market2 .

• Cash balance $20.9m and zero debt as at December 2021.

Footnotes on page 10XX..

Key statistics - Q2 FY22

ARPA5 (monthly)

REVENUE6

CASH FLOW

CUSTOMERS3

SUBSCRIBERS4

OPERATIONS7

FY22 Q2

3,559

2,738

$1,408

$13.2m

$4.4m

%YoY

17%

32%

43%

58%

153%

Active Customers: Continuous and accelerating growth

4000

3559

3500

2702

3000

2614

2500

2288

2047

2000

1871

1675

1377

1500

931

1000

398

580

718

500 2 5 33 148

  • 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

ANSARADA.COM

Ansarada is the go-to platform used by business pros

Investment Banks

10OF THE

top 10

Public Companies

87OF THE

ASX 100

ANSARADA.COM

Ansarada is the go-to platform used by business pros

For personal use only

ANSARADA.COM

Theoutcomewearestrivingforin2022:

Sam Riley

only

Strengthensustainablegrowthwithdiversifiedanddefensive

CEO & Co Founder

revenuestreamsbasedonlongtermstructuralbusinesstrends

Q2 Records and milestones

orientated. Our mission and our values are

2. Infrastructure and Tenders

We're always focused on "what's next" at ansarada

fundamentally what drives execution of our strategy.

The demand for Infrastructure globally is estimated

to be $3.9 trillion per year8. Similar to Advisors,

but as we closed out our first year as a public

Generating sustainable growth via long term

governments too are adopting SaaS operating

usecompany we reflected on the outcomes we

structural business trends

achieved. Every quarter since our December 2020

We've now established revenues from three markets

systems, evidenced by the $1.2m agreement we

personalcustomer experiences. It's achieved by designing

signed with the NSW Department of transport.

Deal volumes hit records in 2021 and are forecast to

technologies would support their requirements. A

IPO we delivered consistent growth in customer

that are forecast to rise over the long term and

numbers, revenues and ARPA all whilst maintaining

underpin major structural business trends. We are

3. Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

cash flow positivity.

very early in the adoption lifecycle for all of them and

In todays world, managing risks and ensuring

Our results are driven by our team, mission and

positioned stronger than ever to capture more of the

compliance is an imperative. In a PwC survey9,

values

$52.5bn2 opportunity they represent.

61% of businesses said they use paper/

Behind great numbers is delivery of exceptional

1. Deals and Advisor OS

spreadsheets to track how they manage GRC with

64% of them saying they believe GRC specific

and building remarkable products. That is only

continue. Advisors in the deal industry must improve

clear indication of the early adoption cycle and

possible with a passionate team of people all

their operational efficiency, customer experience

growth opportunity.

focused on critical objectives. I'm really proud of our

and their GRC proficiency. The leaders are changing

We are extremely customer focused and

For

from adhoc methods to standardised SaaS

team and energised by our mission, which is to help

consistently deliver great products and amazing

people and organisations realise their potential. In

operating systems (OS) and the rest are starting to

service to them. This is ultimately what powers

pursuit of that we have a set of values that guide

follow.

sustainable growth in these three markets.

how we think and act.

Our values are Care, Curiosity, Courage and Change.

They are very customer, innovation and growth

Footnotes on page 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ansarada Group Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 111289.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 0.25% to $2419.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Lost 0.71% to $36371.46 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pKKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
BU
05:35pAdaptHealth Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
05:35pOzAurum Resources Limited 2022 Exploration Plans
AW
05:34pThe Fed is planning to cut its balance sheet. Here's what we know.
RE
05:34pFour people shot dead in British Columbia home, homicide probe launched
RE
05:34pChevron, Marathon raise quarterly dividend as energy prices rally
RE
05:34pCARNEY TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP. II : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2WRAPUP 5-Fed flags rate hike 'soon,' plans for significant balance shee..
3Wall Street gains evaporate, S&P 500 ends lower on Fed tightening timel..
4Stocks shed gains, Treasuries jump as Fed signals rate hikes could come..
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS