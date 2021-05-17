Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anser Advisory Appoints Adam Shaw as Chief Delivery Officer

05/17/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of it’s strategic plan to continue growing it’s national capabilities in delivering social and civil infrastructure consulting, Anser Advisory, LLC (“Anser Advisory” or “Anser”) announced the appointment of Adam Shaw as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) responsible for the firm’s Advisory & Compliance business based in their Austin, TX office.

As CDO, Shaw will lead national growth, client and staff development and marketing across the firm’s diverse Advisory & Compliance offering that includes management consulting, construction audit, program controls, organizational & systems development and change management support.

CEO Bryan Carruthers commented upon the appointment:

“Adam’s experience leading rapid organic growth through delivering customized and unique consulting solutions to capital project and infrastructure clients is a tremendous addition to our organization. His subject matter expertise in Public Private Partnerships (P3) deepens our organization’s capabilities in alternative delivery and finance, and his passion and creativity are valuable additions to our team as we execute our vision of redefining AEC Consulting.”

Shaw joins from global consultancy WT Partnership, where in 2015, he co-founded their North America arm following a transfer out of Melbourne, Australia. Shaw rapidly developed a book of major Public-Private Partnership (“P3”) and program advisory work with clients such as the University of California, the University of Texas and the State of Hawaii. Shaw is a P3 facilitator, thought leader, and key note speaker who has a unique ability to shape projects into viable deals that bridge the gap between public-sector needs and private investor interests.

Shaw was recently honored by the TheInsideNetwork.co as a Future Leader in Finance, Consulting, Law, Audit & Accounting, where he was recognized for the success he delivered through leveraging a deep ‘intra-preneurial’ mindset. Shaw started in the industry as a Chartered Surveyor in Glasgow, Scotland after a degree in Quantity Surveying from The Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

Shaw commented on the appointment:

“I am excited to continue the incredible work that Anser has done to establish one of the fastest growing and innovative platforms in the AEC industry today. We are primed for explosive growth in both transportation and social infrastructure. Our industry is about to see one of the largest investment periods for public infrastructure in generations, and we are excited to be at the very center of that effort ensuring federal funds are stretched, leveraged and not wasted.”

About Anser Advisory

Anser Advisory is an ENR Top 50 Program Management firm, and Great Place To Work ® designated 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™, specializing in capital program advisory and consulting services, organization preparedness, strategy, funding, process development, program controls and project, program, and agency construction management. Anser offers clients solutions that address owner pain points across the capital development cycle from pre-planning through construction and closeout within a diverse range of social and civil infrastructure end markets.

ALASKA | CALIFORNIA | COLORADO | FLORIDA | ILLINOIS | MASSACHUSETTS | NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | NORTH CAROLINA | OHIO | PENNSYLVANIA | TEXAS

For More Information

About Anser Advisory:

www.anseradvisory.com

About Adam Shaw:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/adamjshaw/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aIQIYI  : Announces New Series and Content Innovations at Annual iQIYI World Conference
PR
05:04aRATOS  : Diab has agreed to acquire ULTEM Foam production line, to better serve high end core material segments
AQ
05:04aVANTAGE TOWERS  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:02aBA and Heathrow urge UK to ease travel restrictions
RE
05:01aEXPRES2ION BIOTECH  : management will present the Q1 2021 interim report via webcast on Wednesday, May 19, 2021
AQ
05:01aPRESS RELEASE  : Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q1 2021
DJ
05:01aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE  : Names Nikki Nagra, Head of Casualty Claims, UK
BU
05:01aAnser Advisory Appoints Adam Shaw as Chief Delivery Officer
BU
05:01aTRAVELEX ISSUERCO 2 PLC : Results for Q1 2021
EQ
05:00aON THE FINAL STRAIGHT TO UNIQUE DRIVING DYNAMICS : The new BMW 2 Series Coupe.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
2Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets
3Dollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Global stocks steady, gold at 3-mth high on inflation concerns
5AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery

HOT NEWS