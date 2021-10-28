Answer to a Question for the Record Following a Hearing on CBO's Efforts to Enhance Its Transparency, Effectiveness, and Efficiency 10/28/2021 | 02:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields On October 21, 2021, the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress convened a hearing at which Phillip L. Swagel, the Congressional Budget Office's Director, testified about CBO's efforts to enhance its transparency, effectiveness, and efficiency. After the hearing, Congresswoman Nikema Williams submitted a question for the record. This document provides CBO's answer. Attachments Original document

