Answer to a Question for the Record Following a Hearing on CBO's Efforts to Enhance Its Transparency, Effectiveness, and Efficiency

10/28/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
On October 21, 2021, the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress convened a hearing at which Phillip L. Swagel, the Congressional Budget Office's Director, testified about CBO's efforts to enhance its transparency, effectiveness, and efficiency. After the hearing, Congresswoman Nikema Williams submitted a question for the record. This document provides CBO's answer.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 18:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS