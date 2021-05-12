Answer to a Question for the Record Following a Hearing on the Long-Term Solvency of the Highway Trust Fund

On April 14, 2021, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works convened a hearing at which Joseph Kile, the Congressional Budget Office's Director of Microeconomic Analysis, testified on approaches to addressing the long-term solvency of the Highway Trust Fund. After the hearing, Chairman Carper submitted a question for the record about an annual fee on electric vehicles. This document provides CBO's answer.
Disclaimer
CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 19:01:01 UTC.