Answers to Questions for the Record Following a Hearing Conducted by the Senate Committee on the Budget on CBO's Budget Projections
December 18, 2020
On September 23, 2020, the Senate Committee on the Budget convened a hearing at which Phillip L. Swagel, the Congressional Budget Office's Director, testified about the agency's report The 2020 Long-TermBudget Outlook.1 After the hearing, four members of the Committee submitted questions for the record. This document provides CBO's answers. It is available at cbo.gov/publication/56908.
Senator Grassley
Question. In mid-July, Social Security's chief actuary was discussing the Average Wage Index used to help compute Social Security benefits, which may decline this year.
The chief actuary said that experience up to that point for 2020 suggested that total wages for the entire year will be on the order of 10 percent lower than what was projected in the 2020 Social Security trustees report.
And, the number of workers without any earnings received in 2020, regardless of how much they worked in 2020, will be about 1 percent lower than projected in the trustees report.
Data used to compute the Average Wage Index come from tax information collected by the Social Security Administration (SSA), and most of that data, as I understand it, won't be known until late next year.
Director Swagel, I have a few questions about the Average Wage Index, or AWI. Does the CBO have access to data used by SSA to compute the AWI?
Answer. The Congressional Budget Office receives access to data SSA uses to compute the average wage approximately a year after SSA has published the AWI; even then, CBO only gains access to data for a subset of the population (whereas the AWI computation is based on data for the full population). Therefore, CBO's assessments about the 2020 AWI are made from other, similar data sources, such as employer and household surveys, aggregate wages as reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and data on tax withholding.
Question. If so, do you agree with the chief actuary's assessment that as of mid-July, it looked like the AWI will be 10 percent lower than was projected in the 2020 Social Security trustees report, and the number of workers 1 percent lower than projected?
Answer. CBO's current projections of the AWI are based on economic projections released in July. In those projections, the number of people working during at least part of 2020 was
December 18, 2020
only slightly lower than the agency anticipated in January, but total projected earnings were substantially lower because of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. As a result, CBO projected in its September report on the budget outlook that the AWI will be about 7 percent lower in 2020 than it estimated at the beginning of this year. The labor market recovery has proceeded faster than anticipated when that projection was made, suggesting that the decline in the AWI will probably be considerably less than the 7 percent projected in September. CBO will release an updated analysis early next year.
Question. And, if you have access to the data, or any data that could help forecast the AWI, how has that assessment changed, if at all, since mid-July?
Answer. Broadly speaking, the labor market rebound has been stronger than CBO antici- pated; workers' earnings have come in stronger than CBO anticipated in July, which suggests that the decline in the AWI will probably be considerably less than the 7 percent projected in September. CBO will release an updated analysis early next year.
Question. Social Security's chief actuary has added commentary in the last seven annual trustees report about trust fund accounting versus unified budget accounting.
According to the actuary, under trust fund accounting, benefits can't be paid in full after a trust fund is depleted. In contrast, he says that unified budget accounting assumes full scheduled benefits would be paid with general fund transfers.
The actuary says that draws from the general fund are not permissible under current law, and that-quote-"no precedent exists for a change in the Social Security Act to finance unfunded trust fund obligations with such draws on other Federal resources."
But if I remember correctly, during the Obama administration there were payroll tax holidays where general fund resources were transferred to Social Security's trust funds to help pay benefits. So, I'm not so sure why Social Security's chief actuary continues to make a big deal about trust fund versus unified budget accounting.
Director Swagel, while Social Security does not by itself have borrowing authority, when Congress decides to replenish trust funds with general fund transfers, as was done during the Obama administration, is there any real difference between what the actuary calls the trust fund perspective and the unified budget perspective?
Answer. Whether benefits are financed by Social Security taxes or by general fund transfers to the trust funds makes no difference to recipients of those benefits-the distinction between the trust fund perspective and the unified budget perspective does not affect the amount received by Social Security recipients if the Congress replenishes trust funds with general fund transfers.
CBO projects that the Social Security trust funds will be exhausted in coming years. Upon exhaustion and without legislative action, benefits would be reduced to the amount available from contemporaneous income. But as long as a trust fund's balance remains positive, benefits are paid as scheduled under law. Thus, general fund transfers would delay or prevent trust fund exhaustion and enable payment of additional benefits. Ultimately, the balances of the trust funds are not affected by such transfers because the increased income from the transfers is offset by benefit payments greater than those possible under current law (unless the transfers are larger than needed to pay scheduled benefits).
Such transfers affect the overall federal budget: The additional benefits enabled by general fund transfers would increase the unified budget deficit in years after a trust fund would
have otherwise become exhausted, increasing the federal debt relative to what would occur without such transfers (assuming that the transfers are not offset by actions that would increase federal revenues).
In keeping with section 257 of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985, CBO's baseline incorporates the assumption that scheduled payments will continue to be made in full after a trust fund has been exhausted, although there is currently no legal authority to make such payments. This means that the additional spending associated with such transfers from the general fund would not be added to CBO's baseline and would not appear in cost estimates for legislation authorizing such transfers (even though the transfers involve a commitment of funds and thus correspond to a use of economic resources by the nation).
Senator Johnson
Question. Current law states if an individual has an offer of "affordable" employer cover- age-defined as requiring out-of-pocket premium payments of less than 9.78% of income- they cannot receive a federal subsidy for an Exchange plan. In July 2020, the Biden campaign put forth a list of recommendations which included repealing this policy, referred to as a "firewall" between employer and Exchange coverage. A recent study found that repealing the current firewall, along with richer Exchange subsidies, could cause approximately 24 million individuals to switch to subsidized Exchange plans, leading to $2.2 trillion in new spending on Exchange subsidies. Has CBO studied the impact of - or provided guidance to Congress about a policy-repealing the ACA's firewall and allowing individuals to choose between ESI and individual market plans on the Exchange? If so, what was that analysis or guidance? If not, how would CBO view such a policy?
Answer. CBO has not completed a comprehensive quantitative analysis of the effects of repealing the Affordable Care Act's (ACA's) firewall and allowing individuals to choose between employment-based coverage and subsidized marketplace coverage.
CBO anticipates that repealing the firewall would result in more workers declining employment-based coverage in favor of marketplace coverage. Employers would respond differently to the repeal of the firewall depending on the composition of their workforce and the availability of premium tax credits to their employees: Some employers would rescind insurance offers (because some employees would gain access to better alternatives to employment-based insurance), and some employers would newly offer insurance (because such offers would no longer prevent employees from receiving marketplace subsidies). CBO expects that the combined effect of employees' and employers' decisions would be a decline in enrollment in employment-based coverage.2
The impact of such a policy would depend on other components of the legislation, particularly the availability and generosity of marketplace subsidies for workers who are not eligible for subsidies under current law.
Question. Can CBO quantify the change in ESI take-up in the event the firewall gets repealed? Can CBO quantify how much federal spending on Exchange subsidies would increase if the firewall is repealed?
2. For additional discussion of CBO's qualitative assessment of the effects of repealing the firewall on employer decisions to offer health insurance, see Congressional Budget Office, Policies to Achieve Near-UniversalHealth Insurance Coverage (October 2020), www.cbo.gov/publication/56666.
December 18, 2020
Answer. Although CBO has not produced an estimate for a policy to remove the ACA's firewall, the agency can provide some information from its September 2020 baseline estimates for context.
-
CBO estimates that under current law, about a quarter of the 151 million people projected to have employment-based coverage in 2021 would be eligible for subsidies in the marketplaces if the firewall was removed. The newly eligible individuals would be people with income below 400 percent of the poverty level who are not eligible for Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), who currently have an affordable offer of insurance, and who are not immigrants that are not lawfully present.
-
The out-of-pocket premium cost for the benchmark plan (the cost used to determine marketplace subsidies) would be lower than the current premium contributions for employment-based coverage for 20 percent of newly eligible individuals. In addition to premiums, a person's choice of insurance plan is also influenced by factors such as total out-of-pocket costs, provider networks, and covered benefits. For individuals and families with income above 250 percent of the federal poverty line, a silver plan purchased through a marketplace would result, on average, in higher out-of-pocket costs, narrower provider networks, and fewer covered benefits than an employer's plan. Consequently, many people who would be made eligible for premium subsidies would choose to remain in an employer's plan.
-
People who would be most likely to enroll in marketplace coverage as a result of the elimination of the firewall-people for whom the after-subsidy premium for marketplace insurance would be lower than for employer-basedinsurance-would be eligible for an average of $4,700 in premium tax credit subsidies in 2021.
-
Under current law, individuals who would become eligible for subsidized marketplace coverage by removal of the firewall will receive an estimated tax benefit averaging about $2,000 for their employment-based premiums in 2021. That benefit includes the exclusion of most premium contributions from employees' income taxes and payroll taxes as well as their exclusion from employers' payroll taxes. Employees who would enroll in marketplace coverage instead of employment-based insurance if the firewall was removed would no longer receive those benefits; that reduction in tax benefits would partially offset the federal government's added costs for premium subsidies.
Question. Does CBO believe that employers whose workers voluntarily switch to the Exchanges would receive an increase in taxable wages roughly equal to the cost of the (fore- gone) employer contribution toward coverage?
Answer. CBO and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) expect that most of employers' savings would be passed on to workers in other forms of compensation, but not every employee would receive an increase in compensation equal to the amount his or her employer saved for two reasons. First, some of the employers' savings would accrue as increases in profits. Second, any compensation returned to workers would be distributed unequally among workers. How the compensation was distributed would depend on the tightness of the labor market and who was probably most affected when the employer stopped offering insurance. For example, since low-wage employees would, on average, receive larger subsidies for nongroup insurance, it is possible that employers would increase wages less for their lower-wage workers.
