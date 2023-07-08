SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group on
Saturday said it has proposed to all shareholders to repurchase
up to 7.6% of its equity interest at a price that represents a
valuation of 567.1 billion yuan  ($78.54 billion).
Major shareholders Hangzhou Junhan Equity Investment
Partnership and Hangzhou Junao Equity Investment Partnership
have decided not to participate in the repurchase, the company
said in a statement.
($1 = 7.2205 Chinese yuan renminbi)
