SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group on Saturday said it has proposed to all shareholders to repurchase up to 7.6% of its equity interest at a price that represents a valuation of 567.1 billion yuan ($78.54 billion). Major shareholders Hangzhou Junhan Equity Investment Partnership and Hangzhou Junao Equity Investment Partnership have decided not to participate in the repurchase, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 7.2205 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Zhang Yan Editing by Shri Navaratnam )
Yesterday at 09:30 pm
