Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ant-backed Hello Inc says goodbye to U.S. IPO plans

07/27/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - China's Hello Inc, an app-based ride services provider backed by Jack Ma's Ant Group, on Tuesday scrapped plans for an initial public offering in the United States against the backdrop of a regulatory crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

Hello, which offers services in China including two-wheeler services and a carpooling marketplace, said it no longer wishes to publicly float its shares in the United States, according to a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3iXKIuf)

A top official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday that Chinese companies listed on exchanges in the United States must disclose, as part of regular reporting obligations, any risks related to the Chinese government interfering in their business.

These comments come after Chinese authorities launched a cybersecurity review into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc, which was valued at $68 billion after its New York Stock Exchange debut late last month.

China has also come up with new rules for private tutoring that has left private education firms facing a significant business impact, as Beijing steps up regulatory oversight of a $120 billion industry.

Certain Chinese IPOs in the U.S. are halted at the moment as they are awaiting guidance from the SEC, a source close to the matter said.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Echo Wang in North Carolina; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01pRio Tinto faces FCA probe into $6.75 billion Mongolian mine - FT
RE
02:00pDistributors 'saw everything' as opioid crisis raged, W. Va. county tells court
RE
01:57pProsus faces investor criticism over $144 million fee for Naspers share swap
RE
01:53pAnt-backed Hello Inc says goodbye to U.S. IPO plans
RE
01:52pKering rides luxury rebound as Gucci steams ahead
RE
01:52pKering rides luxury rebound as Gucci steams ahead
RE
01:52pBlast in German industrial park kills two, several missing
RE
01:44pDeutsche Boerse Q2 net profit boosted by M&A growth
RE
01:44pChallenges still ahead, Johnson says after IMF lifts UK growth forecast
RE
01:42pOil prices ease as virus spread counters tight supplies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1US stocks, real bond yields fall after China sell-off, before Fed meeting
2Private equity firms to scramble for exit after China's new tutoring rules
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Airlines, Alibaba, Cummins, Flutter, Intel...
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From education to bitcoin, China's season of regulatory crackdown
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Tech’s big day

HOT NEWS