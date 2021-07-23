Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation

07/23/2021 | 12:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of Indian food delivery company Zomato

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Food delivery firm Zomato Ltd shares nearly doubled in value in debut trading on Friday, in the first stock market listing of an Indian startup valued at more than $1 billion.

The stellar debut, which was advanced by four days, reflected investor interest in internet-based consumer startups that are expected to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic and comes at a time when India's stock market is near all-time highs.

Shares soared 82.8% after opening at 116 rupees in pre-open trade, which was a 52.6% premium to the initial public offering (IPO) price of 76 rupees, valuing the company at about $12 billion.

The 93.75 billion rupees IPO of Zomato, backed by China's Ant Group, is the first for a startup in India's food delivery market, which research firm RedSeer estimated is worth $4.2 billion.

The home-grown food aggregator, launched in 2008, operates in about 525 cities in India and has partnered with close to 390,000 restaurants.

It offers home delivery of food, allows customers to book tables for dining-in and collates restaurant reviews, making it a competitor to SoftBank-backed Swiggy and Amazon.com's food delivery service.

The company's offering last week drew bids worth $46.3 billion as it was more than 38 times oversubscribed, with big institutional investors also placing major bets.

"Growth is key here. Zomato might not be profitable but it is growing exponentially and is enviably positioned to keep that momentum," said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst with AJ Bell, an investment platform in England.

Zomato's loss for the year ended March 31 narrowed to 8.13 billion rupees, while revenue from operations fell slightly year-on-year to 19.94 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.5250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Anuron Kumar Mitra and Chandini Monnappa


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15aGeely's Volvo Cars swings to profit in first-half
RE
01:10aPandemic-hit Canadian businesses call for eleventh hour aid extension
RE
01:05aInvestors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
RE
12:58aS.Korea likely posted biggest annual growth since 2010 in Q2; COVID-19 clouds outlook
RE
12:57aAnt-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation
RE
12:45aChina aims to install over 30 GW of new energy storage by 2025
RE
12:30aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for More Modest -2-
DJ
12:30aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for More Modest Gains With PMIs in Focus
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aHaiti president's hometown prepares for funeral as tension simmers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes up after choppy trading due to higher jobless claims
2Intel sales forecast implies rocky second half of 2021 amid supply constraints
3Twitter beats revenue targets with ad improvements, shares jump 5%
4Twitter beats revenue targets with ad improvements, shares jump 5%
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation

HOT NEWS