Antares Capital Announces New CFO and Head of Strategy & Corporate Development

01/18/2022 | 12:02pm EST
Key Organizational Changes Also Announced

Antares Capital, a private debt credit manager with more than $45.4 billion of capital under management and administration, announced today that Monica Kelsey has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer and Benjamin Concessi will join as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, a new role.

“We are excited to have Monica and Ben be a part of the Antares team,” said Timothy Lyne, Chief Executive Officer. “They both bring experience that will be critical to driving our next stage of growth, particularly as we build on our success as a market leader and expand our asset management business.”

Ms. Kelsey, based in Chicago, is a seasoned financial executive with a strong track record of success in the private credit space. She joins Antares from Madison Capital Funding LLC where she served as Chief Financial Officer since 2004. Prior to that role, Ms. Kelsey was with UBS Global Asset Management as Executive Director of Global Finance. Earlier in her career, Ms. Kelsey worked as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Concessi, based in Toronto, is a strategist with deep experience in facilitating growth initiatives at banks, asset managers and insurers. He most recently served as Partner at McKinsey, where he’s been since 2011. Previously, Mr. Concessi, a CPA, was at Deloitte where he worked with clients on a range of accounting issues. He will be joining Antares in mid-February.

As Mr. Lyne rounds out his leadership team, Antares also announced that Tyler Lindblad, Chief Credit Officer, has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer, where he will oversee all aspects of enterprise risk. With Mr. Lindblad taking on additional responsibilities, Shannon Fritz, Senior Managing Director of Credit, has been promoted to Chief Credit Officer. Unnati Gupta, who previously served as Chief of Staff to former CEO David Brackett, will assume a new role as Chief Operations and Innovation Officer, responsible for the firm’s Operations, Technology and Facilities functions while also leading efforts to leverage technology and the firm’s rich data set to deliver greater insights to stakeholders.

“We have one of the best teams in the market and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 25 years,” said Mr. Lyne. “My leadership team is well positioned to drive greater value for stakeholders and stay true to our purpose to champion middle market growth so that our people, partners and communities achieve their full potential.”

“I’m particularly proud that Monica and Unnati will join the Antares’ Executive Committee, where I have no doubt that their unique perspectives and backgrounds will strengthen our decision making,” added Mr. Lyne. “As we seek to increase representation of underrepresented groups at all levels of our organization, these two leaders will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our commitment to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.”

About Antares

With more than $45.4 billion of capital under management and administration as of September 30, 2021, Antares is a private debt credit manager and a leading provider of financing and investment solutions for middle-market private equity-backed borrowers and investors. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has built one of the industry’s largest and longest-tenured portfolios of middle market companies, and has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt. Through its Asset Management & Funding team, Antares offers investors the opportunity to invest in collateralized loan obligations, funds and separately managed accounts. Antares is committed to championing middle market growth throughout market cycles. Doing so allows its people, partners and communities to achieve their full potential. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP (collectively, “Antares”).


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS