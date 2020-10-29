Log in
Antares Capital : Closes Eighth CLO Transaction, Bringing CLO Assets Under Management to $7.5 Billion

10/29/2020 | 11:57am EDT

Antares Capital Advisers LLC, a subsidiary of Antares Capital LP (together with its parent companies, “Antares” or the “Company”) announced the closing of Antares CLO 2020-1, Ltd., a $600 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO). The CLO represents the eighth CLO issued by Antares, bringing the company’s total CLO assets under management to approximately $7.5 billion.

Antares CLO 2020-1, Ltd. will invest in leveraged loans to middle market, private equity-backed companies.

“The strong execution and successful close of our eighth CLO highlight the resilience of the private credit asset class and robust investor appetite. Among other things, investors continue to value our ability to be highly selective, our rigorous underwriting framework, and our commitment to portfolio diversity,” said Seth Painter, managing director of structured products for Antares.

Antares chose to purchase 100 percent of the subordinated notes issued by the CLO. Third-party investors in the CLO include insurance companies, pension funds, banks and asset managers.

About Antares

With approximately $27 billion of capital under management and administration as of December 31, 2019, Antares is a private debt credit manager and leading provider of financing solutions for middle-market private equity-backed transactions. In 2019, Antares issued approximately $17 billion in financing commitments to borrowers through its robust suite of products including first lien revolvers, term loans and delayed draw term loans, 2nd lien term loans, unitranche facilities and equity investments. Antares’ world-class capital markets experts hold relationships with more than 400 banks and institutional investors allowing the firm to structure, distribute and trade syndicated loans on behalf of its customers. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital LP is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP.

© Business Wire 2020

