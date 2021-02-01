Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Antares' Healthcare Commitments Reach More Than $4.5 Billion

02/01/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Despite a turbulent year in the U.S. healthcare market, Antares announced today that it closed more than 55 healthcare industry transactions in 2020 bringing total commitments to healthcare borrowers to more than $4.5 billion. Throughout 2020, Antares supported the refinancing and growth initiatives of existing borrowers while also closing transactions with 22 new borrowers, including 16 new borrowers in Q4’20, a record for the firm.

Antares’ healthcare portfolio has grown to consist of 108 borrowers across more than 64 private equity sponsors and over 20 subsectors, including but not limited to, behavioral health, durable medical equipment, healthcare IT, hospice, insurance services, medical devices, pharma distribution and services, and physician practices.

“While 2020 was an unprecedented year in many respects, we saw the U.S. middle market healthcare industry lead deal activity resurgence in the summer of 2020, particularly in the areas of pharma services and at-home care,” said Rich Davidson, senior vice president for Antares. “In the latter part of the year, we experienced a significant increase in new deal activity that coincided with some sectors that had been impacted by the spring lockdowns and had since rebounded, including physician practices, particularly within women’s care and dental.”

In 2020, healthcare deals represented 21 percent of Antares’ unique pipeline deals, making it the firm’s most active year supporting the needs of middle market healthcare borrowers.

“One of the permanent trends coming out of COVID is the accelerated acceptance of at-home care,” continued Davidson. “This has been apparent in the resiliency of provider-based businesses who have successfully pivoted a portion of their business to telehealth. We’ve also seen growing acceptance from consumers to get more healthcare directly at home including strong demand for hospice, home infusion services and home-delivered drugs. Home-based care has attractive attributes at each of the payer, physician, and consumer levels which should make this trend sustainable even in a vaccinated post-COVID world.”

Select 2020 transactions in which Antares served as administrative agent and lead left arranger include:

  • Unitranche credit facility to St. Croix Hospice (H.I.G. Capital)
  • 1st lien credit facility to Onsite Mammography (Olympus Partners)
  • 1st lien credit facility to Solaris Health (Lee Equity Partners)
  • 1st lien credit facility to Physical Rehabilitation Network (Gryphon Investors)
  • 1st lien credit facility to RxSense (Parthenon Capital Partners)
  • 1st lien credit facility to Logibec (Novacap)

About Antares

With more than $30 billion* of capital under management and administration as of December 31, 2020, Antares is a private debt credit manager and leading provider of financing solutions for middle-market private equity-backed transactions. In 2020, Antares issued approximately $14 billion in financing commitments to borrowers through its robust suite of products including first lien revolvers, term loans and delayed draw term loans, 2nd lien term loans, unitranche facilities and equity investments. Antares’ world-class capital markets experts hold relationships with more than 400 banks and institutional investors allowing the firm to structure, distribute and trade syndicated loans on behalf of its customers. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP, (collectively, “Antares”).

*As of December 31, 2020, all figures are estimates and subject to change upon finalization. Approximate invested and available capital (including on balance sheet, through joint ventures, contract investor programs and advised clients).


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aINTACT FINANCIAL : Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact board
AQ
11:17aMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021
AQ
11:16a'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
RE
11:16aESSITY : raises EUR 700m in the bond market
AQ
11:16aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
PR
11:16aJAMES S. MCDONNELL FOUNDATION : Announces New 2020 Grants for The 21st Century Science Initiative Awards
BU
11:16aVenture West Funding Arranges $56.5M in Total Loans for Los Angeles Apartment Portfolio
BU
11:16aPROSIEBENSAT.1 : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:16aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Named a 2021 Fortune World's Most Admired Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : 'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ