Antares : Supports Industrial Growth Partners' Acquisition of AEM

Antares announced today that it served as sole lead arranger and is acting as administrative agent on senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of AEM (Holdings) Inc. and AEM Group Limited (collectively, with their affiliated entities and subsidiaries, “AEM”) by Industrial Growth Partners (“IGP”).

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, AEM is a leading designer and producer of high-quality, mission-critical passive circuit protection components for use across a broad range of industries including commercial electronics, automobiles and satellites.

“We have a strong history of working with Antares and were pleased to have them lead the financing for this transaction,” said Matt Antaya principal with IGP. “Antares was able to deliver on their commitment with speed and flexibility.”

“AEM has built an international platform poised for growth with operation and production centers in the U.S. and China,” said Jason Quinn, senior vice president with Antares. “They benefit from a strong market position, a differentiated product offering and a depth of sector expertise to leverage in IGP.”

About Antares

With more than $33 billion of capital under management and administration as of June 30, 2021, Antares is a private debt credit manager and a leading provider of financing and investment solutions for middle-market private equity-backed borrowers and investors. In the first half of 2021, Antares issued approximately $11 billion in financing commitments across more than 135 transactions. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has built one of the industry’s largest and longest-tenured portfolios of middle market companies. Due to its steadfast support of this crucial sector of the economy, Antares has maintained the Refinitiv #1 bookrunner league table position for U.S. sponsored middle market deals since 2010. Through its Asset Management & Funding team, Antares offers investors the opportunity to invest in collateralized loan obligations, funds and separately managed accounts. Antares is committed to championing middle market growth throughout market cycles. Doing so allows its people, partners and communities to achieve their full potential. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP, (collectively, “Antares”).

