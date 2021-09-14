Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Antares : Supports Industrial Growth Partners' Acquisition of AEM

09/14/2021 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Antares announced today that it served as sole lead arranger and is acting as administrative agent on senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of AEM (Holdings) Inc. and AEM Group Limited (collectively, with their affiliated entities and subsidiaries, “AEM”) by Industrial Growth Partners (“IGP”).

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, AEM is a leading designer and producer of high-quality, mission-critical passive circuit protection components for use across a broad range of industries including commercial electronics, automobiles and satellites.

“We have a strong history of working with Antares and were pleased to have them lead the financing for this transaction,” said Matt Antaya principal with IGP. “Antares was able to deliver on their commitment with speed and flexibility.”

“AEM has built an international platform poised for growth with operation and production centers in the U.S. and China,” said Jason Quinn, senior vice president with Antares. “They benefit from a strong market position, a differentiated product offering and a depth of sector expertise to leverage in IGP.”

About Antares

With more than $33 billion of capital under management and administration as of June 30, 2021, Antares is a private debt credit manager and a leading provider of financing and investment solutions for middle-market private equity-backed borrowers and investors. In the first half of 2021, Antares issued approximately $11 billion in financing commitments across more than 135 transactions. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has built one of the industry’s largest and longest-tenured portfolios of middle market companies. Due to its steadfast support of this crucial sector of the economy, Antares has maintained the Refinitiv #1 bookrunner league table position for U.S. sponsored middle market deals since 2010. Through its Asset Management & Funding team, Antares offers investors the opportunity to invest in collateralized loan obligations, funds and separately managed accounts. Antares is committed to championing middle market growth throughout market cycles. Doing so allows its people, partners and communities to achieve their full potential. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP, (collectively, “Antares”).


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:00aGLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : GBT Establishes The GBT Foundation to Improve the Health and Well-being of Underserved Patient Communities Around the World
AQ
11:00aAB ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Half-year information and financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six months of 2021
AQ
11:00aBOMBARDIER : Proudly Introduces the New Challenger 3500 Aircraft, the Industry's Best Super Mid-size Business Jet
AQ
11:00aRICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : Selects SM Berger & Company, Inc. to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program
AQ
11:00aBOKU : streamlines & secures online transactions in Germany
AQ
11:00aEXLSERVICE : EXL puts data-driven transformation at the center of its growth strategy with new brand promise and enhanced capabilities
AQ
11:00aFROST & SULLIVAN : examine prominent company within the growing Israeli Clean-tech sector
PR
11:00aDONALDSON : Recognized for Support of Service Members, Veterans and Military Families
BU
10:59aFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:57aU.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2European shares turn positive as easing U.S. inflation data offsets lux..
3Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
5Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it h..

HOT NEWS