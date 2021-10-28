Antenna Adds Energy Veteran and Former WSJ Reporter, Cassandra Sweet, to Cleantech Leadership Team

Sweet brings nearly two decades of energy industry experience to Antenna’s market-leading cleantech and mobility practice.

Antenna Group, an award-winning public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in cleantech, mobility, real estate, health and emerging B2B technology, has appointed Cassandra Sweet as Vice President of Cleantech. Based in San Francisco, Sweet brings nearly two decades of climate tech and energy experience to the team.

Fueled by surging growth, investment and interest in the clean energy markets and climate tech ecosystem, Antenna’s cleantech and mobility team has experienced historic, double digit growth from both a revenue and staffing perspective over the past two years — solidifying its position as North America’s largest clean economy-focused agency. As Vice President, Sweet will play a key role in advising a portfolio of Antenna’s cleantech clients on their communications strategy, supporting client success initiatives and building upon the agency’s people-centric culture.

“With global markets for clean energy, mobility and sustainable technologies accelerating and creating new opportunities, it’s an exciting time to be working with companies and organizations that are driving the transition to zero carbon,” Sweet said. “I am thrilled to join Antenna Group, a marketing and public relations pioneer for the energy, mobility and sustainability industries, that I came to know well during my career as a clean tech journalist.”

Prior to Antenna, Sweet spent more than a decade at the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones as a Senior Energy Reporter and Editor, where she wrote extensively about the energy and utilities space, with a large focus on the energy transition and sustainability. Sweet also served in leadership positions at Mission Control Communications (mc²) and Technica Communications, where she oversaw public relations, marketing and brand building activities for early-stage climate tech and mobility startups and investors.

“Cassandra is a legend in the clean energy world having been the industry’s most influential reporter during her time at the Wall Street Journal. As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are excited to add someone of Cassandra’s reputation, who can guide our clients as they compete to be heard among energy, climate and sustainability influencers,” said Keith Zakheim, CEO of Antenna. “Cassandra brings invaluable messaging and thought leadership insights to our team and will better enable us to deliver maximum impact for our clients.”

