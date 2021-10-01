Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield : Increases Access to Whole-Health Benefits in Medicare Advantage Plans to Meet Members' Unique Healthcare Needs

Anthem’s Medicare plan members will be able to choose health and wellness services that address drivers of health

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut announced today expanded access to health and wellness services offered through many of its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans. Members will be able to choose from a package of up to nine benefits, which may include benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing flex card; healthy food; and in-home support. These services aim to address drivers of health, such as food insecurity, home safety, and social isolation.

“These enhanced and new benefits are part of Anthem’s approach of addressing whole health and its many drivers of health, helping our members be more proactive in their health,” said Raul Smith, President of Anthem’s Medicare North/East Region. “We are committed to giving Medicare-eligible individuals access to innovative products and services that make it easier for them to improve their health and wellbeing.”

The Essential Extras package will give members the ability to choose, at no extra cost, one benefit available through the package to help meet their unique healthcare needs. The package may include the services listed below. Members should consult their Evidence of Coverage document to understand how many benefits they will be able to choose as well as benefit availability and details – as benefits may vary by plan.

Flex Card (New in 2022): Members will be given up to $500 each plan year to purchase dental, vision, and hearing services and items – on top of what may be covered in their health plan. This gives them the ability to choose how to spend their annual allowance.

Healthy Groceries Card (New in 2022): Each month, up to $50 is loaded on the Healthy Groceries Card. Members will be able to use the card to purchase healthy groceries at participating stores, reducing their monthly out-of-pocket costs.

In-Home Support (New in 2022): Up to 60 hours of a friendly, at-home technician who can assist with light housekeeping, errands, tech support, as well as companionship – making daily tasks easier and easing loneliness.

Assistive Devices: Up to a $500 allowance for safety devices such as ADA toilet seats, shower stools, hand-held shower heads, and reaching devices.

Health & Fitness Tracker: The member is provided a fitness tracker device as well as membership in programs to promote improved physical and mind fitness.

Healthy Meals: 180 meals (2 meals per day for 90 days) delivered to the member's home, based on qualifying clinical criteria.

Personal Home Helper: Eligible members receive up to 124 hours of an in-home personal care aide for assistance with activities of daily living such as dressing, grooming, and bathing.

Pest Control: Quarterly preventive treatments to regulate or eliminate the intrusion of household pests that may impact a chronic condition.

Transportation: Up to 60 one-way trips per year to health-related appointments or to obtain a service covered by the health plan.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will offer its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans throughout Connecticut.

Individuals who are interested in joining one of Anthem’s Medicare Advantage plans can enroll during this year’s Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). The AEP begins October 15, 2021, and continues through December 7, 2021, and gives consumers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B the opportunity to sign up for Anthem’s 2022 Medicare Advantage plans.

For more details about these benefits and Anthem’s Medicare plans, consumers can call (855) 866-3962, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to March 31. Individuals can also visit the company’s online store at https://shop.anthem.com/medicare.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is a D-SNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Connecticut Medicaid program. Enrollment in Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities. ATENÇÃO: Se fala português, encontram-se disponíveis serviços linguísticos, grátis. Ligue para 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711). ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711). This plan is available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and Medicare. Other providers are available in our network. The provider network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans, Inc. an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

