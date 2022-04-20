Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Anthem raises earnings forecast after lower medical costs drive profit beat

04/20/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) -Health insurer Anthem Inc raised its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings on Wednesday, as lower-than-expected medical costs due to the waning impact of the pandemic helped it beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit.

The company's upbeat forecast follows that of industry bellwether UnitedHealth Group Inc, which said although demand for deferred procedures was approaching normal levels it had still not increased as feared, leading to lower claims and costs.

In the first quarter, Anthem's benefit expense ratio - an insurer's spending on claims against the premiums it earns - was 86.1%, compared with expectations of 87.8%, according to five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company now expects adjusted net income of over $28.40 per share, compared with its prior forecast of more than $28.25 per share.

Excluding items, Anthem earned $8.25 per share, surging past Refinitiv IBES estimates of $7.81 per share.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.81 billion, or $7.39 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.67 billion, or $6.71 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:01aExclusive-Ex-CIA analyst says she 'got bloodied' in tangled U.S. war on Al Qaeda
RE
07:00aIMF says governments must protect the vulnerable 'when things fall apart', avert unrest
RE
07:00aTighter monetary policy to curb inflation will raise sovereign b…
RE
07:00aGov't steps to limit rise in domestic prices could exacerbate gl…
RE
07:00aImf's gaspar says governments have 'absolute imperative' to prov…
RE
07:00aImf fiscal affairs director gaspar says global debt risks are 'q…
RE
07:00aGovernments should target fiscal support to vulnerable to avoid…
RE
07:00aU.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters
RE
07:00aGlobal public debt to ease in 2022 and stabilize at 95% of gdp i…
RE
06:59aVietnam plans 24-hour take-down law for "illegal" social media content -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer
3Gains in stocks capped by rise in real yields, Netflix disappoints
4PostNL N : Presentation
5Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

HOT NEWS