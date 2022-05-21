Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

05/21/2022 | 09:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Speaking to supporters, Albanese said it was an extraordinary honour to lead the country and that he wanted to bring Australians together.

"My fellow Australians, it says a lot about our great country that the son of a single mum who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown, can stand before you tonight as Australia's Prime Minister."

He continued: ""I want Australia to continue to be a country that no matter where you live, who you worship, who you love or what your last name is, that places no restrictions on your journey in life."

In results so far, Labor had yet to reach the 76 of the 151 lower house seats required to form a government alone. Final results could take time as the counting of a record number of postal votes is completed.

With 55 percent of the vote counted, Labor had 72 seats and Morrison's coalition 52. Independents and the Greens held 11, the Australian Broadcasting Corp projected. A further 16 seats remained in doubt.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aRussia's invasion of Ukraine enters fourth month
RE
02:54aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:50aIn Japan, Biden to launch economic plan for region sceptical on benefits
RE
02:47aBiden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox outbreak
RE
02:43aBiden says 'hello' to N.Korea's Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
RE
02:43aBiden says 'hello' to N.Korea's Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
RE
02:25aUkraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas
RE
02:22aUkraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas
RE
01:59aAnalysis - In sharp switch, Australia votes for climate action
RE
01:35aProtests over Turkish opposition politician's conviction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
2Automotive Axles : Newspaper Advertisements
3Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
4Cantargia reports positive preclinical effects in atherosclerosis demon..
5Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

HOT NEWS