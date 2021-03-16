Anti-Aging and Glutathione Thought Leader Dr. Nayan Patel Featured on Impact Podcast

Anti-aging and biochemistry authority and glutathione thought leader Dr. Nayan Patel is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Author of the new book, The Glutathione Revolution: Fight Disease, Slow Aging, and Increase Energy with the Master Antioxidant, Dr. Patel is an internationally recognized expert, consultant, and lecturer on glutathione, and has been a respected pharmacist for 22 years. After studying mechanical engineering and chemistry at California State University, Fullerton, Dr. Patel received his Pharm.D degree from the USC School of Pharmacy, where he now serves as an adjunct faculty member. Dr. Patel has traveled the world educating practitioners on advanced biochemistry and anti-aging science.

On the show, Dr. Patel explained how upping levels of glutathione (GSH) can help ward off life-threatening disease and symptoms of aging and how it helps bolster immunity, lower inflammation and regulate hormones–which means it has the potential to help protect against a long list of maladies (cancer, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and Alzheimer’s). At the forefront of research, Dr. Patel offers the first book to specifically focus on the power of this super antioxidant.

“It was an honor to have Dr. Patel as our guest on the Impact Podcast to share his research and knowledge about glutathione and what a game-changer it can be,” said Shegerian. “The Glutathione Revolution is an important book that is both comprehensive and practical, outlining what exactly glutathione is – and what happens to us as it decreases over time. It’s rewarding to be able to have experts such as Dr. Patel on the show to share this important and useful research with our audience.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, New York City, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, Waste Management and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse, author and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and founder of MAPS, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio host and personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; Yolanda King, the only grandchild of Martin Luther King; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB outfielder and ‘Players for the Planet’ founder Chris Dickerson; humanitarian filmmaker Mallory Brown, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Audible, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

