Anti-ESG drive in U.S. could have cost taxpayers up to $708 mln - study

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A campaign by U.S. Republican state
officials to bar financial institutions from winning business
because of their stance on issues like climate change could have
cost taxpayers as much as an estimated $708 million in higher
interest payments, according to a study backed by environmental
activists and released on Thursday.
The study, commissioned by non-profit The Sunrise Project,
attributed the higher costs primarily to reduced competition to
underwrite government bonds in six states furthest along in
restricting financial firms or considering doing so.
The restrictions would mean fewer banks seeking to
underwrite municipal bond issuance, a common way for cities to
raise money.
Republicans last year stepped up their backlash against
firms that incorporate environmental, social or governance (ESG)
goals into their business, arguing they should focus more on
investment returns.
West Virginia last year barred banks, including some of the
largest underwriters like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan
Stanley, Wells Fargo, and the world's biggest asset manager,
BlackRock, from winning state business because of their approach
to sustainable finance, and other states have taken similar
steps.
According to the new study, taxpayers in six states -
Kentucky, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, West Virginia and
Missouri - could have faced up to $708 million in additional
interest charges on municipal bonds over the past 12 months.
The study based its analysis on a recent Wharton School of
Business paper that found Texas taxpayers could have faced up to
$532 million in additional interest payments because of
restrictions introduced in that state.
"Legislators will face the backlash of their constituents
for flushing hundreds of millions of dollars down the toilet for
their own political games," said Andrew Behar, CEO at
shareholder advocacy group As You Sow, one of the backers of the
study.
Differences among the states could limit the relevance of
the Texas model. Matt Frey, a policy adviser to Kentucky's
Republican Treasurer Allison Ball, noted municipalities are
exempt from a recent state law meant to protect energy companies
and therefore "it should not affect the municipal bond market"
in the state."
