Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Anti-G7 protests take place near venue

06/26/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Leaders of seven of the world's most advanced economies are meeting for their annual three day summit in Castle Elmau in Southern Germany.

Protesters called upon the leaders to do more against climate change.

"The heads of states of the G7 countries are the world's biggest contributors to the climate crisis but don't do enough to fulfill their responsibility to avert the looming climate catastrophe," Charlotte Becker from Oxfam said.

Leaders are expected to discuss options for tackling rising energy prices and replacing Russian oil and gas imports, as well as sanctions that do not exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis affecting their own populations.

Soaring global energy and food prices are hitting economic growth in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, with the United Nations warning of an "unprecedented global hunger crisis".

But protesters, like Fritz Willmann, was not confident that the leaders could solve the crisis.

"Unfortunately, nothing will come out of this summit that I would like to see. What I would like to see, would be a decision on the de-escalation policy, if they would be so kind as to do that," he said.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pGhislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety, prompting suicide watch
RE
03:26pGhislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety, prompting suicide watch
RE
02:42pEgypt contracts to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister
RE
02:34pDiana Ross spreads the love at Glastonbury
RE
02:17pHundreds protest for climate justice as G7 leaders meet in Bavaria
RE
02:14pFrench lawmakers plan $8.4 billion aid for households to fight inflation
RE
02:04pIsrael tamps down dissent in its ranks over possible Iran nuclear deal
RE
01:52pG7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China's Belt and Road
RE
01:49pAt U.S. Pride parades, revelry turns to resistance after Roe reversal
RE
01:18p'We've got to show them our pecs' -G7 leaders mock Putin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in ..
2French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
3Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
4ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
5Ukraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform for second time in a week..

HOT NEWS