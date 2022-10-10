Anti-nuclear Austria seeks backing against EU green investment rules

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Austria is seeking support
from other European Union countries for its opposition to
labelling investment in gas and nuclear power as "green", its
Environment Minister said on Monday.
Vienna on Friday pursued a pledge to file a legal challenge
against the EU's inclusion the energy sources on a list of
climate friendly investments.
Luxembourg has already voiced its support for Austria and
others may follow suit, Leonore Gewessler told a news briefing,
without naming the countries.
"I find it irresponsible and unreasonable," she said about
the EU's decision. "We're in talks with other EU governments who
could join us as supporting parties in the proceedings."
At issue is the EU's so-called taxonomy, a rulebook defining
which investments can be labelled climate friendly which is
designed to guide investors towards green projects that will
help achieve the bloc's climate-emissions targets.
Gewessler said it was wrong to label gas, a fossil fuel, as
a green energy investment and it was damaging for the
credibility of the taxonomy rules. "Tying a green bow around
polluting gas for electricity production is misleading."
She also said fears over the fate of the Russian-occupied
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine underscored the risks of
atomic power.
The European Commission in February proposed a law that
would add gas and nuclear power plants to the EU rulebook,
enabling investors to label and market investments in them as
green. The proposal had been delayed by more than a year amid
intense lobbying from governments and industries.
By the time the law was finally approved by the European
Parliament in July, it had exposed deep rifts between countries
over how to fight climate change.
Environmental campaigners including Greenpeace launched
separate legal challenges against the European Commission over
the rules, which they said violated the EU's own climate laws.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Rachel More, Editing by
Miranda Murray and Alexander Smith)