Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Anti-vaccine far-right rally attracts hundreds in Hungary

01/16/2022 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Over a thousand people marched in Budapest protesting against COVID-19 inoculation at a rally organised by the far-right Our Homeland Movement, which has been campaigning on a fierce anti-vaccine and anti-immigration message ahead of April 3 elections.

"Vaccines should not be mandatory! We don't tolerate blackmail," said the slogan of the rally where people held up banners saying: "I am unvaccinated, not a criminal" and "Enough of COVID dictatorship."

Hungary's nationalist government has made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory only for teachers and healthcare workers.

With 10 million people and 40,237 people deaths from COVID-19 so far, Hungary has a vaccination rate of just over 60%, which lags western European levels.

Just over six million Hungarians have received at least two shots, and 3.3 million have also received a third booster.

New infections have spiked this week due to the Omicron variant but there are hardly any restrictions in place. The government now offers a fourth jab after a consultation with a doctor and a six-month gap.

Our Homeland, an offshoot of the former far-right party Jobbik, has allied itself with ultra-radical fringe groups in past years.

According to a December poll by Zavecz Research, Our Homeland had 3% support, which would be below the 5% threshold for making it into parliament at the April elections.

The ruling Fidesz had 38% support, while the six-party opposition alliance scored 39% in the poll, indicating that Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a tough race for re-election after 12 years in power.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Monus; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pU.N. mission in Mali grounds flights amid sanctions restrictions
RE
01:11pTexas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen -FBI
RE
01:09pFrench parliament approves vaccine pass
RE
01:05pTexas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen -FBI
RE
12:55pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF GHANA : Response to Bloomberg's Article on Ghana's Debt
PU
12:04pUK's Truss condemns 'act of terrorism' in Texas synagogue
RE
12:00pBiden to continue push for voting rights bill as he honors King's legacy
RE
11:49aMali's ousted president Keita dies at 76
RE
11:49aMali's ousted president Keita dies at 76
RE
11:29aBritain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
3'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
4FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
5Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

HOT NEWS