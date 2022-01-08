Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Anti-vax protesters tell France's Macron: 'We'll piss you off'

01/08/2022 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against COVID-19 vaccine pass in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Anti-vaccine protesters rallied in cities across France on Saturday, denouncing President Emmanuel Macron's intent to "piss off" people refusing COVID-19 shots by tightening curbs on their civil liberties.

Macron said this week he wanted to irritate unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated they would end up getting jabbed. Unvaccinated people were irresponsible and unworthy of being considered citizens, he added.

In Paris, protesters retorted by adopting his slangy wording, chanting "We'll piss you off".

Others carried signs saying "No to the vaccine pass", a reference to Macron's legislative push to require proof of vaccination to enter venues such as cafes, bars and museums.

TV images showed skirmishes between protesters and police at one site. Protesters also rallied through the streets in Marseille, Nantes and Le Mans among other cities.

"(Macron's remarks) were the last straw. We are not irresponsible," said hospital administrator Virginie Houget, who has avoided a mandatory vaccine order for health workers because she caught COVID-19 late last year.

The protesters accuse Macron of trampling on their freedoms and treating citizens unequally. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.

France recorded more than 300,000 new coronavirus infections for the second time in a week on Friday. Hospitalisations, including COVID-19 patients in intensive care (ICU), are rising steadily, putting the healthcare system under strain.

Some hospitals have reported that some 85% of ICU patients are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Data shows that 90% of over-12s eligible for the COVID shot are fully vaccinated.

People in France already have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter restaurants and bars and use inter-regional trains. But with Omicron infections surging, the government wants to drop the test option.

Three months before a presidential election, Macron's blunt language appeared to be calculated, tapping into a mounting frustration against the unvaccinated.

Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse said Macron was driving a wedge through the country. Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour denounced what he called the president's puerile remarks.

On the capital's streets, protesters accused Macron of politicising the pandemic ahead of the election.

"I want him to piss off drug dealers and criminals, not the average person," said one 55-year-old protester who requested anonymity because he runs a business.

(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Helen Popper)

By Layli Foroudi


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pU.S. Republican Senator Thune announces 2022 re-election bid
RE
12:55pU.N. launches Sudanese talks push to end post-coup crisis
RE
12:54pU.N. launches Sudanese talks push to end post-coup crisis
RE
12:39pEx-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest
RE
12:26pEx-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest
RE
12:11pIndonesia releases 33 sea turtles rescued from poachers
RE
12:05pANTI-VAX PROTESTERS TELL FRANCE'S MACRON : 'We'll piss you off'
RE
11:57aAid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
RE
11:18aUK records 313 new COVID-19 deaths, 146,390 cases
RE
11:13aDjokovic says recent COVID infection exempts him
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic
5Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

HOT NEWS