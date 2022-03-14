Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Anti-war protester disrupts live Russian state TV news

03/14/2022 | 06:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war", was partly obscured.

The extraordinary act of dissent took place on day 19 of the war which began when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation.

"Stop the war. No to war," the woman protester could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.

The woman was named by OVD-Info, an independent protest-monitoring group, and by the head of the Agora human rights group, as Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of the channel.

Pavel Chikov, head of Agora, said she had been arrested and taken to a Moscow police station. Tass news agency said she may face charges under a law against discrediting the armed forces, citing a law enforcement source.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGORA, INC. -20.46% 6.57 Delayed Quote.-49.04%
BELIEVE -0.29% 11.558 Real-time Quote.-31.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.39% 120.4524 Delayed Quote.77.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58pBrazil's Magazine Luiza posts adjusted Q4 loss, as macro conditions bite
RE
06:52pAnti-war protester disrupts live Russian state TV news
RE
06:50pU.S. raises concerns about China aligning with Russia at meeting it calls 'intense'
RE
06:44pUK says Russia could be planning chemical or biological attack on Ukraine
RE
06:42pShares in Brazil's Nubank rise as central bank rules seen as less onerous
RE
06:41pShootings in New York City, Washington D.C. 'forensically linked' -police
RE
06:35pNo pressure! Brazil’s corn success is critical given Ukraine uncertainties -Braun
RE
06:30pWorkers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain UAW union after lockout
RE
06:27pTech, growth stocks drag Wall Street lower
RE
06:22pIn rare mistake, prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta
2Inflation-wary bond markets focused on Fed's tricky balancing act
3Publication of the decree and orders relating to the additional allo-ca..
4Tech, growth stocks lead Wall Street to lower close as investors focus ..
5Moderna Doses First Patient in Trial for HIV Treatment

HOT NEWS