Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Anticipation for Philippine election builds in Manila

05/07/2022 | 10:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The vote on Monday rekindles an old, bitter rivalry that pits Vice President Leni Robredo against frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of the notorious late dictator who ruled the Philippines for 20 years.

The two embody a political chasm that has existed for more than four decades, with Robredo's roots in the movement that led a 1986 "people power" uprising, which toppled the elder Marcos, and Marcos Jr on the cusp of an almost unthinkable return for the once-disgraced first family.

But if opinion polls are accurate, Robredo will need a late surge, or low turnout to win the presidency, with Marcos, a former congressman and senator commonly referred to as 'Bong Bong', currently leading Robredo by 30 percentage points.

Up to 65 million Filipinos are eligible to cast ballots on Monday to decide on the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte after six years in power, plus thousands of other posts, from lawmakers and governors to city mayors and councillors.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aRussia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
RE
02:58aExclusive-Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of 'physical violence' threats during probe
RE
02:32aRussian bombing of Ukraine school kills 2, 60 feared dead - governor
RE
02:00aPhilippine police say country 'relatively peaceful' ahead of election
RE
02:00aBombing of school in Ukraine kills two, dozens more feared dead - governor
RE
01:47aPhilippine police say country 'relatively peaceful' ahead of election
RE
01:20aChaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown
RE
01:06aTwo killed in russian bombing of school in ukraine's bilohorivka…
RE
12:06aGermany's conservatives on track to win vote in northern state
RE
05/07Nepali scales Mt Everest for record 26th time - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chile constitutional assembly does not okay expanded state mining right..
2Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight
3UK property firms Capco, Shaftesbury in talks on reported $4 billion me..
4Hisense Celebrates Mother's Day, Making Every Moment Incredible through..
5Main events scheduled for Monday, May 9

HOT NEWS