Antipinsky NPZ ZAO : SOCAR ENERGORESURS became "heat sponsor" at TNF 2020

A comfortable temperature in the pavilions of the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum was provided by the Russian oil company SOCAR ENERGORESURS. The official partner of TNF 2020 provided diesel fuel produced by the Antipinsky Oil Refinery for heating the exhibition halls.

- Providing consumers with high-quality energy resources is a priority for our company. We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide fuel for heating the exhibition tent of the country's largest industry forum. We hope that our contribution will provide a comfortable, warm and working atmosphere at TNF 2020, - said Farid Jafarov, General Director of SOCAR ENERGORESURS.

Diesel fuel of the Antipinsky Refinery meets the EURO-5 quality standard. Its environmental friendliness and high functional characteristics are confirmed by independent experts. In 2019, diesel fuel of the Atyrau Refinery became the laureate of the contests 'The best goods and services of the Tyumen region' and '100 best goods of Russia'.