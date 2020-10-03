Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Antipinsky NPZ ZAO : SOCAR ENERGORESURS became "heat sponsor" at TNF 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

A comfortable temperature in the pavilions of the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum was provided by the Russian oil company SOCAR ENERGORESURS. The official partner of TNF 2020 provided diesel fuel produced by the Antipinsky Oil Refinery for heating the exhibition halls.

- Providing consumers with high-quality energy resources is a priority for our company. We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide fuel for heating the exhibition tent of the country's largest industry forum. We hope that our contribution will provide a comfortable, warm and working atmosphere at TNF 2020, - said Farid Jafarov, General Director of SOCAR ENERGORESURS.

Diesel fuel of the Antipinsky Refinery meets the EURO-5 quality standard. Its environmental friendliness and high functional characteristics are confirmed by independent experts. In 2019, diesel fuel of the Atyrau Refinery became the laureate of the contests 'The best goods and services of the Tyumen region' and '100 best goods of Russia'.

Disclaimer

Antipinsky NPZ ZAO published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 18:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24pFrench coronavirus cases reach record level with nearly 17,000 new infections
RE
03:24pFrench coronavirus cases reach record level with nearly 17,000 new infections
RE
02:35p"SOCAR ENERGORESURS" and the government of the Tyumen region signed an agreement on social and economic cooperation
PU
02:35pThe SOCAR ENERGORESURS stand was opened at the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum
PU
02:35pANTIPINSKY NPZ ZAO : SOCAR ENERGORESURS became "heat sponsor" at TNF 2020
PU
02:21pUK PM launches transport review to boost economy, strengthen ties
RE
02:08pU.S. CDC reports 816 coronavirus deaths
RE
02:08pChevron Nigeria plans to cut 25% of staff after oil price drop
RE
01:30pRelying on testing to ward off COVID put Trump White House at risk
RE
01:21pCzech PM Babis' party wins wide support in regional elections
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK - The Times
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa's Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years throug..
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Trump treated with remdesivir at Walter Reed, doctor says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group