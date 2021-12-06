Antipodeans find footing after Omicron slide, cryptos lick wounds

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The dollar edged off last week's
peaks against riskier currencies on Monday, as concerns about
the Omicron variant seemed to ebb, though an expectation of
inflation driving U.S. interest rates higher kept the greenback
firm against the euro.
Smarting from a big drop on Friday, the growth-sensitive
Antipodeans attempted a bounce in Asia as the mood was helped by
preliminary observations from South Africa suggesting Omicron
patients had relatively mild symptoms.
The Aussie rose 0.3% to $0.7023, scraping itself up
from a 13-month low. The kiwi rose 0.2% to $0.6756,
also clambering from a 13-month low made on Friday.
Cryptocurrencies steadied after a weekend walloping and
Bitcoin found support around $49,000.
The safe haven yen eased 0.1% to 113.00 per dollar
with the cautiously brighter mood, though a bumpy ride ahead
looms with trade sensitive to Omicron news and ahead of Friday's
U.S. inflation data.
"Omicron headlines are moving in the right direction, and
the risk-off sentiment may ease off soon," said analysts at OCBC
Bank in Singapore.
Fairly little is known about Omicron but early observations
in South Africa suggest those infected suffer relatively minor
symptoms compared with previous virus waves.
Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official,
told CNN: "Thus far it does not look like there's a great degree
of severity to it."
The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1289 and sterling
was steady at $1.3234.
China's yuan held steady at 6.3700 per dollar,
even after state media foreshadowed policy easing as investors
reckoned China's trade surplus would keep the currency
supported.
INFLATION PRESSURE
Omicron aside, the backdrop and weeks ahead provide plenty
for traders to be nervous about - reflected in volatility gauges
on the battered Aussie and kiwi hitting
multi-month highs on Monday.
OCBC expects investors' focus to shift next to central bank
meetings in Australia and Canada this week ahead of U.S.
inflation data on Friday that could settle the rates outlook in
the United States. Next week the Federal Reserve, European
Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan all meet.
A mixed U.S. jobs report last week did little to shake
market expectations of a more aggressive U.S. tightening and the
consumer price report due on Friday looms as another case for an
early tapering and a stronger dollar.
The U.S. dollar index began the week steady at
96.211, within range of November's 16-month peak of 96.938.
The futures market is almost fully priced for a hike
to 0.25% by May and 0.5% by November.
But longer-term rates have remained stubbornly low as
investors wager an earlier start to hikes will mean slower
economic growth and inflation over time and a lower peak for the
funds rate - something analysts think might change.
"We expect the dollar to rise as markets price in more rate
hikes," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim
Mundy. "This week's November CPI data could trigger markets to
price in a more aggressive tightening cycle."
