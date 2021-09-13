Antmicro Doubles Down on Commitment to Zephyr RTOS as Community Grows to More Than 1,000 Contributors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its 5th anniversary and inaugural Developer Summit, the Zephyr™ Project today announces a major milestone with more than 1,000 contributors and 55,000 commits. Zephyr, an open source project at the Linux Foundation that builds a safe, secure and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) for resource-constrained devices, also welcomes Antmicro as a Platinum member and Wind River as a Silver member.

Zephyr RTOS unites companies, developers and end users around the world to ensure balanced collaboration and feedback to evolve and meet the needs of its community. This innovative relationship among stakeholders advances the Zephyr Project's support of new hardware, developer tools, sensors, and drivers, while maximizing the functionality of devices that run applications developed using the Zephyr OS.

"The number of contributors to an open source project is one of the best measures of its relevance to the open source community," said Barna Ibrahim, Chair of the Zephyr Project Marketing Group and Strategic Partner Development Lead at Google. "Today's announcement represents one more step in our open source journey and increased role in the advocacy, use and contribution across the Zephyr ecosystem. Ultimately, this strong ecosystem will help build secure and safe products across the globe."

Evidence that momentum will continue growing for the project include:

Commitment to Zephyr

Today, the Zephyr Project announces that long-time member Antmicro has doubled down on its commitment by upgrading its membership to Platinum. Peter Gielda, CEO of Antmicro, will join the Zephyr Governing Board.

Additionally, Wind River joined the project as a Silver member. Other project member companies include Adafruit, AVSystem, BayLibre, Eclipse Foundation, Facebook, Fiware, Foundries.io, Golioth, Google, Intel, Laird Connectivity, Linaro, Memfault, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Oticon, Parasoft, Pat-Eta Electronics, RISC-V, SiFive, Synopsys and teenage engineering, among others.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter Gielda to the Governing Board," said Joel Stapleton, Chair of the Zephyr Project Governing Board and Principal Engineering Manager at Nordic Semiconductor. "Antmicro has already contributed so much to Zephyr with board support, demos and documentation. We look forward to working more closely with them and strengthening our community."

"An active member of the project since its early days, Antmicro has been pioneering the use of Zephyr in several fields, including FPGAs and the RISC-V architecture, in both hard and soft implementations," said Peter Gielda, CEO at Antmicro and now Member of the Zephyr Project Governing Board. "Building on top of our work combining TensorFlow Lite Micro, Zephyr and Renode for machine learning development we join our customers and partners Google, Intel, NXP and Nordic Semiconductor in a leadership position in Zephyr to strengthen the vendor-neutral RTOS option for the open source hardware, software and AI solutions that we develop."

"As we move towards an intelligent systems future, it will become increasingly important to collect and process data at the intelligent edge in real time," said Amar Parmar, Senior Director, Solution Partners at Wind River. "For resource-constrained devices, Zephyr can be at the heart of where this data originates. Zephyr Project has fostered a vibrant and growing community addressing the technical requirements to deploy a new generation of devices, aligned with modern development practices and tooling. As an original contributor to the code base and an active member of the community, we look forward to continued collaboration."

