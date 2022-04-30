Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Any Bolsonaro attempt to undermine Brazil election should be met with sanctions -ex U.S. diplomat

04/30/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony in Brasilia

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Washington should make it clear to the "messianic" Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that any effort to undermine his country's elections would trigger multilateral sanctions, a newly retired U.S. State Department official wrote on Saturday.

The opinion piece in the O Globo newspaper from Scott Hamilton, the U.S. consul in Rio de Janeiro from 2018 to 2021 who retired from the State Department this week, is likely to irk Bolsonaro. The far-right populist has made baseless allegations of Brazilian electoral fraud, which Hamilton called part of a plan to reject any defeat in the October election.

The article may complicate the relationship between Brasilia and Washington at a time when U.S. officials have pushed to improve ties https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-looks-closer-ties-brazil-time-turmoil-war-2022-04-26 with Bolsonaro's administration, trying to overcome differences over the Ukraine war.

Bolsonaro's office and the U.S. embassy in Brasilia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hamilton wrote that in his time in Rio he had "witnessed the ways in which Bolsonaro and his supporters tried to sabotage the integrity of the Brazilian democratic process."

The Brazilian president's "intent is clear and dangerous: to undermine the public's faith (in the electoral system) and set the stage for the effort to refuse to accept its outcome," wrote Hamilton.

Bolsonaro trails leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls ahead of the Oct. 2 election.

Hamilton wrote that Bolsonaro "sees himself as an envoy of God to save Brazil from 'communism.' It is a messianic vision impervious to reason."

As a result, Hamilton wrote, "the United States should make it crystal clear to President Bolsonaro that an attempt to interfere with the integrity of the Brazilian electoral process will be the object of ... punitive sanctions on all involved, imposed simultaneously by a broad group of countries."

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Brad Haynes and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pBuffett says Berkshire Hathaway has 9.5% Activision stake
RE
03:25pAny Bolsonaro attempt to undermine Brazil election should be met with sanctions -ex U.S. diplomat
RE
03:11pAngelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war
RE
03:07pRussian military propeller plane briefly enters Swedish territory
RE
03:04pSecond bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
RE
03:03pSecond bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
RE
02:29pUK PM told Zelenskiy he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine -Johnson's office
RE
02:29pUk pm johnson told zelenskiy britain will continue to provide ad…
RE
02:29pIn call with ukraine's zelenskiy, uk pm johnson reiterated that…
RE
01:58pIn Georgia, protesters march at monument to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3WRAPUP 4-Buffett slams Wall St, extols cash, addresses nuclear risk at ..
4Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; ope..
5India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

HOT NEWS