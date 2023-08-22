STORY: Nvidia shares fell from an all-time high on Tuesday, moving in line with the overall market sluggishness, but investors are still optimistic about quarterly results of the chip designer that has been the biggest beneficiary of a boom in artificial intelligence.

The company's stock fell about 2.76%, after earlier hitting a record peak of $481.87 minutes after the market opened and crossing its previous high of $480.88 on July 14.

In May, the company forecast second-quarter revenue that was more than 50% above expectations. That pushed its market capitalization above $1 trillion, making its stock the best performer on the S&P 500.

Nvidia's blowout forecast last quarter had also sparked a rally in AI-stocks as well as Big Tech, making it one of the key drivers for the U.S. stocks rally this year.

Rising bets that Nvidia's revenue target will once again surpass Wall Street estimates have lifted the stock about 19% from a two-month low hit last week.