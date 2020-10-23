Log in
AnyTrans Is Fully Prepared for iPhone 12: Helps All iPhone Users Transfer, Manage and Control Their Data Easily and Efficiently

10/23/2020

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie is an industry-leading company in providing solutions for all iPhone/iPad users. AnyTrans, iMobie's all-in-one iPhone manager, helps users manage almost all iPhone content - Up to 34 types of data. Whether users want to migrate data to iPhone 12 or organize iPhone data on a daily basis, AnyTrans makes it possible for them to control all the vital content, easily, efficiently, and securely.

Furthermore, to celebrate the iPhone 12, AnyTrans is offering a big discount, as well as giving away a new iPhone 12 until November 1, 2020.

Furthermore, to celebrate the iPhone 12, AnyTrans is offering a big discount, as well as giving away a new iPhone 12 until November 1, 2020.

"iPhone 12 performance has once again been greatly improved thanks to the world's fastest A14 Bionic chip. High performance is also what we strive for," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "After 8 years of improvements, AnyTrans becomes an industry leader in data management and transfer. It has helped 10,000,000+ iPhone/iPad users solve thousands of data management problems, which has been approved by many users and authoritative media."

He adds, "Whether they want to switch to iPhone 12 or manage iPhone data, AnyTrans is a trustworthy and indispensable tool."

SEE HOW ANYTRANS HELPS USERS FULLY CONTROL ALL IPHONE DATA

Switch to iPhone 12 with all the familiar memories

No tedious steps, AnyTrans transfers all the familiar files directly to iPhone 12, like photos, music, messages, etc., from old iPhone, computers and iTunes. Users can also choose what they need to transfer. It breaks the restrictions and also migrates data from Android seamlessly.

Easily manage iPhone 12 data in full ways

AnyTrans allows users to manage all data in 1 handy place, like 1 click exporting photos, music, videos to computer, deleting all contacts in a tap, etc. Data migration from computer/iTunes to iPhone can also be done smoothly and quickly.

Backup & Restore iPhone content to ensure no data loss

AnyTrans offers users flexible and secure backup solutions: full backup, back up changed part only, and wireless backup. Need to restore? Just perform a full or selective restore at any time. Additionally, social messages, like WhatsApp, can also be backed up, restored, and transferred.

Life is full of ease and fun with AnyTrans

Want to enjoy iPhone life better? AnyTrans offers plentiful utilities: Download online videos from 1000+ sites directly to iPhone, manage thousands of apps from computer, airplay iPhone on computer, etc. All these tools are totally free!

Start to manage iPhone 12 now: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/

Save $20 on AnyTrans & Win iPhone 12 for Free

AnyTrans are running a contest until November 1st. Everyone can save $20 to buy AnyTrans. Surprisingly, if users share the story of their first iPhone on social media with the hashtag #Backupwithanytrans, they will have a chance to win new iPhone 12.

Join now: https://www.imobie.com/special/backup-with-anytrans.htm

About iMobie:

iMobie is an advanced software developer dedicated to making digital life simpler for users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1023s2p-anytrans-300dpi.jpg

News Source: iMobie Inc.

Related link: https://www.imobie.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/anytrans-is-fully-prepared-for-iphone-12-helps-all-iphone-users-transfer-manage-and-control-their-data-easily-and-efficiently/


