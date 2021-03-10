Log in
AnyVision : Announces Enrico Montagnino as SVP, Global Sales

03/10/2021 | 04:46pm EST
Global AI software executive will lead AnyVision’s go-to-market transformation and execution of the company’s growth strategy

AnyVision, a world-leading vision AI platform company, announced today the promotion of Enrico Montagnino to SVP, Global Sales, reporting directly to the company’s CEO Avi Golan. In his new role, Enrico will oversee all aspects of the AnyVision’s go-to-market strategy and execution.

Enrico, a veteran software executive with more than 15 years of experience in the industry, has led AnyVision’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business unit since he joined the company in 2018. In that time, he more than tripled the company’s business and customer base in the region.

“Rico has been an incredible leader here at AnyVision and promoting him to this role was a natural next step for our business,” said AnyVision CEO Avi Golan. “I have no doubt that having him at the helm of our global sales organization will only increase our pace of execution, which is a huge win for our business, our partners and the hundreds of customers who count on us every day to create an environment of convenience, safety and trust across their physical spaces.”

Prior to joining AnyVision, Enrico spent most of his career in progressive leadership roles at Quognify, provider of enterprise solutions that help organizations minimize the impact of security, safety, and operational incidents.

“I have spent my entire career bringing innovative technology to the market,” said Enrico. “I’m thrilled to work more closely with Avi and what is shaping up to be a powerful lineup of leaders to bring our vision for the future of this technology to life and help shape our next phase of growth.”

This announcement comes on the heels of AnyVision's recent appointment of former Salesforce product leader Gilad Brand as Chief Product Officer, and Silicon Valley veteran Avi Golan as CEO.

About AnyVision

AnyVision is a world-leading vision AI company that enterprises across the globe use to create trusted, seamless experiences in their physical spaces. Proven to operate with the highest accuracy in real-time and real-world scenarios, AnyVision harnesses its cutting-edge research and powerful technology platform to make the world a safer, more intuitive and more connected place.


© Business Wire 2021
