Aobo Environmental Technology : Release escrow

Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:

NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT, APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF ADDITIONAL

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,

the date from which they do

Do the securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing class of quoted securities?

Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if

Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Class of securities issued or to be issued

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

We (the entity) give NSX the following information.

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Application for quotation of additional securities

5 Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Dates of entering securities into

uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates

NumberClass

8 Number and class of all securities quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

NumberClass

9 Number and class of all securities not quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Page 4 of 9