Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aobo Environmental Technology : Release escrow

12/12/2021 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Application for Quotation of Additional Securities

File Reference:

I:IssuersFormswebsite formsdocuments 2016issuersNSX Quotation of Additional Securities.doc

Application for quotation of additional securities

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION ....................................................................................................................

2

NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT, APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF ADDITIONAL

SECURITIES AND AGREEMENT..........................................................................................

3

PART 1

- ALL ISSUES...........................................................................................................

3

PART 2

- BONUS ISSUE OR PRO RATA ISSUE ................................................................

5

PART 3

- QUOTATION OF SECURITIES..............................................................................

7

ADDITIONAL SECURITIES FORMING A NEW CLASS OF SECURITIES ..............................................

7

QUOTATION AGREEMENT ..................................................................................................

9

Introduction

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:

  1. Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
  2. Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).

Page 2 of 9

Application for quotation of additional securities

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 11 March 2004. Revised 7 March 2016.

Name of entity

AOBO ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

ABN/ACN

633117807

We (the entity) give NSX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • Class of securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  • Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
    convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
  • Do the securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing class of quoted securities?
    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
      distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Page 3 of 9

Application for quotation of additional securities

5 Issue price or consideration

  • Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
  • Dates of entering securities into
    uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates

NumberClass

8 Number and class of all securities quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

NumberClass

9 Number and class of all securities not quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Page 4 of 9

Application for quotation of additional securities

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the securities will be offered
  4. Class of securities to which the offer relates
  5. Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

Page 5 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aobo Environmental Technology Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pWholesale electricity prices above $5,000 per MWh in Queensland
PU
05:56pCARNABY RESOURCES : Exploration Update - Significant Copper Intersected
PU
05:56pPVW RESOURCES : Presentation - Exciting New Heavy Rare Earths Discovery
PU
05:56pVIMY RESOURCES : Mulga Rock Operational Update
PU
05:56pSCA EMBRACE : Charity partnership with make-a-wish australia and foodbank australia
PU
05:56pSOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : Swimming superstar swaps squad for studio - triple m unveils live, local and legendary drive home for 2022
PU
05:56pVINTAGE ENERGY : Placement & Share Purchase Plan Presentation
PU
05:53pAustralia's Ramsay Health to buy UK-based mental health care provider Elysium for $1 billion
RE
05:49pDairy exporter Fonterra to invest $2.7 billion to grow, cut emissions
RE
05:46pDollar Tree offers to explore settlement with activist Mantle Ridge
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
2Iran draft budget eyes growth, more oil sales despite sanctions
3Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback
4SAUDI ARABIA MAY TAP DEBT MARKETS OPPORTUNISTICALLY TO STRENGTHEN ITS R..
5Aramex : Notification from the company

HOT NEWS