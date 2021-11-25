Aotearoa New Zealand and Canada to pursue greater Indigenous collaboration

During her visit to Ottawa, the Honourable Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs and Associate Minister for Māori Development, met with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Canadian Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Canadian Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, to further expand and develop the positive relationship between both countries.

Given the mutual priorities and potential for further collaboration, both between Indigenous Peoples and at the government level, the Ministers agree on the value of a deeper relationship between the two countries on priorities for Indigenous Peoples. Aotearoa New Zealand and Canada are uniquely bound together by strong and growing relationships between Indigenous Peoples, presenting significant opportunities for Māori, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to connect on business, trade, social and cultural opportunities.

"There is special significance in building a "relationship bridge" between Indigenous Peoples, and we welcome the opportunity to meet and discuss how the economic, cultural, and social links between Indigenous Peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand and Canada could be fostered, as well as trade and investment opportunities for Indigenous businesses and Small Medium Enterprises," said Minister Mahuta.

Minister Hajdu noted that "COVID-19 has significantly impacted Indigenous Peoples and business in both our countries. Working closely with Māori, First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners, we can share best practices and innovative approaches to COVID-19 recovery."

"Canada and Aotearoa New Zealand share a commitment to working with Indigenous Peoples to forge a better future. By working collaboratively, we will bring Indigenous Peoples in Canada and in Aotearoa New Zealand together to promote and facilitate cultural and economic cooperation, in line with broader reconciliation efforts," said Minister Miller.

New Zealand's Te Puni Kōkiri (Ministry for Māori Development), Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and Indigenous Services Canada will work closely with Indigenous partners to ensure an Indigenous-led and government enabled approaches going forward.