Aparna Dey of Cadence Joins Si2 Board of Directors

Aparna Dey, senior product marketing group director at Cadence Design Systems, has been elected to the Silicon Integration Initiative board of directors. She replaces Stan Krolikoski who served on Si2’s board since 2016.

Dey is responsible for the Cadence electronic design automation and intellectual property standards activities. She also manages the participation, contribution, partnerships and relationships between Cadence and industry standards organizations, associations, and consortiums. She has been at Cadence for over 16 years in various roles in research and development, services and technical marketing.

John Ellis, Si2 president and CEO, said Dey has an "impressive record of achievement in her more than 25 years in the industry that makes her an ideal addition to the Si2 board. Aparna has volunteered on various Si2 committees since 2003 and has earned the respect of our staff and her colleagues. Most notably, she has been involved with and supported our flagship coalition, OpenAccess, since its inception."

“Si2 has been committed to driving standards interoperability that moves the IC design industry forward, and I’m passionate about working with them to continue this effort,” Dey said. “Over the years, I’ve collaborated with Si2 on standards development and participated in various coalitions. I look forward to serving on the Si2 board of directors to foster EDA interoperability and support IC design industry ecosystem growth through standards solutions.”

Before her current role, Dey was responsible for driving ASIC alliance partnerships and critical technology deployments with Cadence's leading customers. As a senior architect in the Cadence Worldwide Methodology Services Group, she worked on multiple methodology projects on-site in Japan, Taiwan and Germany.

She also worked as an advanced R&D director at Synchronicity and was responsible for their technology strategy, product roadmap and requirements for their next-generation design database and IP management products. She was awarded a US and European patent on their Silicon IP Reuse system.

Dey holds a bachelor's degree in electronics and telecommunication engineering from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, University of Delhi, India.

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 is a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of The National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them a large measure of protection against federal antitrust laws. The Si2 international membership includes semiconductor foundries, fabless manufacturers, and EDA companies.

