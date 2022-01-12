Log in
Ape Fund, The First Social Investment Community, Has Just Rolled Out the 1st of Its Subfunds

01/12/2022 | 03:15pm EST
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Ape Fund, a DAO with its own social token, $APEFUND, announced it will now be launching sub-funds, to focus on specific investment categories going forward.

The 1st sub-fund it will be releasing (scheduled to launch this week) will be a sub-fund focused on presale investments. This sub-fund can be bought into as $PresaleDAO.

The way this sub-fund will work is that 5% in reflections will go to the investment wallet, which will be used each week to invest into community voted projects. The community voted projects for this sub-fund will be projects in their presale stage (projects that are due to launch).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8404/109871_babb8f18243c4ace_001full.jpg



Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8404/109871_babb8f18243c4ace_001full.jpg

Each week the Ape Fund community proposes projects on the Ape Fund Discord that they think have potential, the community then works together to research into each project and understand the values of potentially investing into each.

And finally, they enter the voting stage, where with the knowledge now gathered from the research stage, the community votes on which project they think should be invested into.

The projects which are voted on as good investment opportunities are then decided and announced, and the investment wallet is then used to buy into the selected projects.

All members of PresaleDAO will be working together to identify the most lucrative projects for the community investment wallet to invest into, which will in turn raise the value of their holdings via profits from the investments being reinvested into PresaleDAO.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8404/109871_babb8f18243c4ace_002full.jpg



Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8404/109871_babb8f18243c4ace_002full.jpg

Ape Fund is a rapidly growing community that has its own exclusive platform which hosts the investors club which is on their Discord. To access the exclusive Ape Fund community Discord, one must have 10,000 $APEFUND tokens.

Ape Fund plans to roll out more sub-funds over the comings months to focus on other investment areas it deems important.

All holders of the PresaleDAO token also receive 8% reflections in the $APEFUND token, acting as an extra incentive for members to remain in the sub-fund.

Ape Fund is based in Los Angeles, and was launched in November 2021.

The Ape Fund Website: www.apefund.co

Media Contacts

Company Name: Ape Fund
Company Address : Los Angeles, California, USA
Contact Person Name: Bill Buffett
Contact Person Email: Bill@apefund.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109871


© Newsfilecorp 2022
