Aphex BioCleanse Systems Engages Milestone Management Services

PITTSFORD, NY, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST), a forward-thinking, publicly traded company, announced it has reached an agreement to engage Milestone Management Services to join their Corporate Communications and Investor Awareness team.



Aphex is working systematically to finalize the auditing process in order to file their S1 Registration with the SEC over the next few weeks, which will result in the company being fully audited.

Milestone will assist with Aphex’s communications efforts to educate the public about their proven, validated, non-toxic, alcohol-free Hy-IQ® cleaning water and the sustainable bioFOAM™ Open-cell Foam Technology: Hy-IQ / bioFOAM.

Two revolutionary technologies combined to provide Sustainability without Compromise™, which means the best available technology to preserve and protect human health from harmful pathogens/germs while preserving and protecting the environment from single-use plastics and paper towels that are deactivating disinfectants leading to the spread of dangerous pathogens and needlessly filling landfills and contaminating the environment. For recent media coverage, see this link: bioFOAM Media Interviews.

bioFOAM™ was originally developed in 2002 for the U.S. military as a lotion-infused high surface area applicator for neutralizing chemicals on human skin. In 2010, this technology was used by BP America in the cleanup of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, bioFOAM™ was validated by Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (ELITE) Labs in 2018 for water sampling for pathogens.

The product line includes bioFOAM™ face masks (bioSHIELD™), Wipes, Mitts, and Sponges and the non-toxic, chemical-free Green Earth Pet product line: Hy-IQ Green Earth Pet. These offerings are reusable, biodegradable, and water-immersible with antimicrobial properties

“I’m very impressed with the proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology Aphex BioCleanse Systems developed and owns. The value of their non-toxic, chemical-free, sustainable, and proven green product lines, which are much safer for people and the environment are a game changer. The company is currently in the process of rebranding to better reflect their position as a biotech company. The rebrand will also include a proposed name and ticker symbol change. Aphex has just started to scratch the surface in their revenue upside regarding E-commerce sales with platforms like Amazon, consumer, and business to business while simultaneously exploring licensing opportunities,” said Jon Olson, CEO with Milestone Management Services.

About Milestone Management Services (MMS):

Milestone provides Micro-Cap and Small-Cap companies with Strategic Advisory, Financial Public Relations, Investor Relations and Media Services. MMS helps companies add and maintain value in the market. Milestone directs efficient and effective conversations that drive business objectives, enhance reputations, and build meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, along with institutional and high-level retail investors.

https://milestonemanagementservices.com/

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.:

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, hydrogen-based cleaning technology, and has been producing germ killing solutions for over 10 years. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of sanitizing that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. “We Kill Germs with Physics, Not Chemistry” is a tagline that expresses their commitment to the environment by providing non-Chemical solutions to the spread of dangerous pathogens. Killing the most dangerous germs on the planet, while meeting the EPA’s definition of “Water” is revolutionary. With world leading teams and technology, Aphex is doing its part to make the world a safer place. To find out more about Aphex and their technologies, visit: Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. - Superior Sanitization (aphexus.com).

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Jon Olson, CEO

Milestone Management Services

Jon@milestonemanagementservicesllc.com

702-217-9518

https://aphexus.com/