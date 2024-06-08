STORY: :: File

:: Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders is reported

dead in a plane crash in Washington state

:: The Seattle Times reported Anders was

alone on the small plane he was piloting

:: The 90-year-old was known for taking

the iconic 'Earthrise' photograph in 1968

According to television station KCPQ-TV, a Fox affiliate in Tacoma, Anders, a resident of San Juan County, was at the controls of a vintage Air Force single-engine T-34 Mentor that he owned.

Video footage showed on KCPQ showed a plane plunging from the skies in a steep dive before slamming into the water just offshore.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation of the crash.

Apollo 8, originally scheduled for 1969, was pushed forward because of concerns the Russians were accelerating their own plans for a trip around the moon by the end of 1968. That gave the crew only several months to train for the historic but highly risky mission.

During the flight, Anders captured what became one of history's most iconic photographs, an image of Earth rising over the lunar horizon.