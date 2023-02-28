Apollo Global in talks to acquire aluminum products maker Arconic - WSJ

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Apollo Global
Management Inc is in talks to acquire U.S. aluminum products
maker Arconic Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Arconic were up 19.8% at $26.50 in afternoon
trade. The company, which makes parts for the aerospace,
automotive, building and energy industries, had a market value
of about $2.2 billion, according to the stock's last close.
The report said Apollo submitted a bid in February and has
debt financing in place, but did not include the financial
details of the deal. It also added that Arconic's advisers have
reached out to other potential buyers.
"As a matter of practice, we do not comment on market rumors
or speculation," Arconic said in an emailed statement to
Reuters.
Arconic had rebuffed an almost $10 billion deal proposed by
Apollo in 2018. The private equity firm had offered to pay
between $21 and $22 per share.
Apollo Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)