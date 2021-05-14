Log in
Latest News
Apollo Intelligence : CEO Daniel S. Fitzgerald Named One of the 2021 PM360 Elite 100

05/14/2021 | 09:03am EDT
Apollo Intelligence (Apollo), the global insights innovator for the life science industry, announced that its CEO Daniel S. Fitzgerald was named as one of the 2021 PM360 ELITE 100 by PM360 magazine, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors. Now in its seventh year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

Named in the Strategists category, Dan Fitzgerald was honored for over 25-years of progressive innovation and leadership in advancing new and improved market research and insights techniques. Most recently, through Apollo, Dan has applied his knowledge and experience to make life science market research faster, easier, and part of a high-quality dynamic learning process. By forming Apollo Intelligence, Dan has helped more life science companies leverage the strengths of its two brands—InCrowd and SurveyHealthcareGlobus—capitalizing on their combined value of reach, automation, speed, and expertise. Thanks to Dan’s drive for innovation, Apollo’s pharma and biotech clients are saving precious time while gaining rich insights to bring therapies to market faster, support critical decision making, and ultimately improve life—in furtherance of Apollo’s mission.

“It’s a distinct honor to serve this industry, and in doing so, help physicians and pharma companies navigate changing times to improve life and patient outcomes,” said Dan Fitzgerald. “I am immensely grateful for this honor, but the real accolades should go to our highly committed employees and to customers, as well as our healthcare professionals, and partners for their unwavering devotion to improving the lives of so many.”

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 19 categories.

“As the pandemic surged across the globe in 2020, all eyes were on the healthcare and life sciences industries in search for answers, treatments, vaccines, and hope—and the very best in our industry were able to deliver all of that,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “While every year our ELITE winners demonstrate the power of the life sciences to impact lives, this year’s winners had to do so by overcoming unprecedented challenges in record times. Their incredible work helped to navigate HCPs, patients, and doctors through this pandemic and get us to where we are now as restrictions are slowly being lifted and we start to return to more of the things we love.”

The winners were profiled in PM360’s May 2021 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2021-pm360-elite-100.

Additionally, the 2021 ELITE 100 will be celebrated during a virtual event on June 22nd at 7PM EST. A special keynote address from Uber ELITE Winner Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, will kick-off the celebration. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets2021.

About Apollo Intelligence, LLC

Apollo Intelligence’s mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd, the pioneer of real-time automated insights for the life sciences industry. To complement InCrowd and strengthen its global reach, in 2020 Apollo acquired SurveyHealthcareGlobus, the global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2M healthcare stakeholders worldwide—including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo’s 200 employees support top global pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 14 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.


