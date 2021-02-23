Log in
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. : Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Release and Conference Call

02/23/2021 | 08:06am EST
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare management company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers


U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):

(877) 407-3979

International (Toll): 

(412) 902-0042

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website (https://apollomed.net/eventspresentation) after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast
The call will also be available via online webcast at: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ameh/mediaframe/43652/indexl.html.

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call, or by phone using the below information:  

Conference ID#: 13716559
Conference Call Replay: 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international)
Expiration Date: 3/24/2021

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, ApolloMed operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries include management services organizations ("MSOs"), affiliated independent practice associations ("IPAs") and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"). Network Medical Management, Inc. and Apollo Medical Management, Inc. are the administrative and managerial services companies for the affiliated physician owned professional corporations that contract with independent physicians to deliver medical services in-office and virtually under the Allied Pacific of California IPA, Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. and Accountable Health Care IPA brands. These affiliates are supported by ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation. Our NGACO operates under the APA ACO, Inc. brand and participates in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services program that allows provider groups to assume higher levels of financial risk and potentially achieve a higher reward from participation in the program's attribution-based risk sharing model. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491
investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
(415) 568-2255
csohn@equityny.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-schedules-2020-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-301233180.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
