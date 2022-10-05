Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal -sources

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc
and Sixth Street, which were looking to provide
financing to Elon Musk earlier this year for his proposed buyout
of Twitter Inc, are no longer in talks with the
billionaire entrepreneur, according to two sources familiar with
the matter.
Musk and Twitter are in litigation after the entrepreneur
initially pulled his offer to buy the company are in talks to
end the case and clear the way for the $44 billion deal to
close.
Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to request
for comment, while Apollo and Sixth Street declined to comment.
Musk has said he would finance the deal with his own
cash, co-investors and bank financing.
Earlier in the year, Apollo was also considering ways it
could provide financing to a deal, sources previously told
Reuters.
Sixth Street was part of the talks, where the investors
were looking at providing about $1 billion for the deal.
Those talks have ended, according to the sources
familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Writing by Anirban
Sen; Editing by Mark Porter and Marguerita Choy)