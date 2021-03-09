Apollomics, Inc. Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive K. Peony Yu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

- Fibrogen veteran brings global R&D expertise to Management Team -



- Merck KGaA Executive Sophie (Zhengjie) Sun named Senior Vice President, Corporate Development bringing partnership, strategy and commercialization expertise -

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and HANGZHOU, China, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics, Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of K. Peony Yu, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Yu will assume the role on March 16, 2021. Apollomics also announced that Sophie (Zhengjie) Sun has been named as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and will be based in the Company’s China office. Both executives report to Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“Dr. Yu joins us with an incredible leadership and global drug development background that is a perfect fit for Apollomics, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team,” said Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Peony’s extensive cross border experience includes managing teams in both the U.S. and China and overseeing multiple functions including clinical development, regulatory strategy and medical affairs. Peony will be instrumental in our efforts to advance our current assets and expand our development pipeline.”

“Apollomics patient centric focus aligns with my priorities and I am excited to join the team. The Company’s precision medicine approach targeting specific mutations, amplifications and resistance mechanisms is technology that I believe can make a difference and bring transformative therapies to cancer patients. I look forward to contributing to this effort and advancing the clinical development programs globally,” added K. Peony Yu, M.D.

Dr. Guo-Liang Yu concluded, “Since inception, Apollomics has built numerous partnerships and we continuously explore options to broaden our portfolio. We are excited to welcome Sophie Sun who will be responsible for corporate strategy, business development, and strategic collaboration. Her diversified career covers three continents and her leadership in strategy, partnering, and commercialization will be a valuable resource as we continue our fight against cancer.”

K. Peony Yu, M.D.

Dr. Yu spent 12 years at Fibrogen where she served in multiple roles of increasing responsibility culminating in her appointment as Chief Medical Officer in 2016. She brings leadership and expertise in design and execution of clinical development programs in all phases of development, including clinical and regulatory strategy, and interactions with global regulatory authorities. Prior to joining Fibrogen, Dr. Yu was Vice President and Head of Clinical Research at Anesiva, Inc. (formerly known as Corgentech, Inc., (NASDAQ: ANSV)), where she was responsible for management of clinical research, statistics/data management, clinical operations, and medical affairs/medical information for all clinical programs. Dr. Yu received a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, Davis. She completed her residency training at Stanford Medical School.

Sophie (Zhengjie) Sun, MBA

Sophie Sun joins Apollomics from Merck KGaA, where she was most recently Vice President & Managing Director, Innovation Hubs China. In this role, Ms. Sun oversaw Merck KGaA’s development partnerships in China for China and global markets. She was with Merck KGaA for twelve years holding multiple roles of increasing responsibility including participation in nine new product launches. Prior to Merck KGaA, Ms. Sun spent over eight years at marketing agencies Interpublic Group (IPG) and WPP, where she consulted for many Fortune 500 companies covering a wide range of industries. Ms. Sun received a Master’s degree from Remin University of China, and a Master of Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Apollomics, Inc.

Apollomics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s existing pipeline consists of several development-stage assets, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Contact:

Wilson W. Cheung

Chief Financial Officer

(650) 209-4436

wcheung@apollomicsinc.com

U.S. Media Contact:

Remy Bernarda

Corporate Communications

(415) 203-6386

remy.bernarda@apollomicsinc.com