Apothecary Health Solutions : Hires Ryan Hafner as Its Chief Financial Officer

09/17/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Apothecary Health Solutions (AHS), the parent company of Carie Boyd’s Prescription Shop, a pharmaceutical outsourcing facility registered with the Food and Drug Administration, and Denton Prescription Shop, a compounding pharmacy, is pleased to announce that Ryan Hafner has joined its executive team as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hafner brings a wealth of experience to AHS, having spent nearly a decade serving the middle-market as both a private equity investor and financial advisor.

Evan Gilbert, the Chief Executive Officer of AHS, commented on Mr. Hafner’s hiring, saying: “We are excited to welcome Ryan to the AHS family. His experience, innate business acumen, and dedication to success deepens the strength of our leadership team. Ryan will play a key role for us as we continue to take substantial strides forward as a company.”

Prior to joining AHS, Mr. Hafner served in various technical and leadership capacities at Arcadia Capital Partners, CIVC Partners and Greene Holcomb Fisher. Mr. Hafner received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Carleton College.

About AHS

Apothecary Health Solutions is the parent company of Carie Boyd’s Prescription Shop (Carie Boyd), a human drug compounding outsourcing facility registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), and Denton Prescription Shop (Denton), a compounding pharmacy that operates in accordance with Section 503A of the FD&C Act. Carie Boyd and Denton’s state-of-the-art facilities provide patients, healthcare providers, clinics, hospitals, group purchasing organizations, and other networks with the highest-quality medications, superior service, and industry-leading innovations.


© Business Wire 2020
