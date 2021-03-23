Log in
AppCrown Announces Turnkey Albridge Integration Capability for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (“FSC”)

03/23/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
AppCrown Enhances Existing Albridge Integrations into Salesforce FSC

AppCrown, the pioneer and a leading turnkey integration provider for wealth management systems and Salesforce CRM, has enhanced existing integrations between Albridge with Salesforce.com, to be integrated with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (“FSC”).

Since 2009, AppCrown has been an Applink partner with Albridge, connecting Albridge to Salesforce through our turnkey industry integration engine. Now, as the world moves towards Salesforce FSC, so does AppCrown’s turnkey integration platform. Our turnkey Albridge integration includes single sign on capability, daily automated financial data, daily automated holdings, and daily automated positions integration into Salesforce FSC.

Since 2007, AppCrown has been one of the first integration partners for Salesforce.com’s wealth management strategy, and with the launch of TD Ameritrade’s Salesforce offering (2011) was the first provider for turnkey integrations into Salesforce Sales Cloud.

“We see this as a highly value add for our existing AppCrown-Albridge customers alongside any prospective firms seeking turnkey Albridge integrations into Salesforce FSC. As a decade long partner with the Albridge Applink program, this will be meaningful,” said Ted Tsung, CEO of AppCrown.

For those interested to learn more, please schedule a free demo by visiting our website, https://www.appcrown.com/schedule, and let us know how we might showcase an innovative solution towards getting turnkey integrations for your Salesforce FSC.

About AppCrown

AppCrown LLC, a privately held technology company based in New York, is transforming the way wealth management firm’s setup their CRM integrations with critical 3rd party systems; delivering turnkey, out-of-the-box automated integrations rather than the traditional consult & build approach.


© Business Wire 2021
