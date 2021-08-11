Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AppHarvest Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

08/11/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest fell sharply after the agriculture technology company reported a $32 million net loss in second quarter and lowered its full year sales guidance to the range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following this news, AppHarvest stock was down over 33% in early morning trading on August 11, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : . Identifies Additional Potentially Significant Gold Targets
AQ
02:48pLEGGETT & PLATT : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $.42
PR
02:46pRELEASE : Khanna, Warren, Bennet, Phillips Introduce the CBO FAIR Scoring Act
PU
02:46p11.08.2021, 20 : 25 CET/CEST, Bilfinger SE: Decision on capital allocation: early debt repayment, special dividend and share buyback, investment in growth [pdf, 115.6 KB]
PU
02:46pBANK FIRST : announces plans to construct a 13,100 sq. ft. Operations Center in Manitowoc
PU
02:46pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
02:46pSK TELECOM : Dividend Policy of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (Fair Disclosure) (Form 6-K)
PU
02:46pSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Economic Review—August 2021
PU
02:46pPET CENTER COMERCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Videoconference Transcript Acquisition Zee.Dog 08/03/2021
PU
02:46pACCOLADE : 5 tips on how to talk to your CFO about healthcare advocacy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Hackers return $260 mln to cryptocurrency platform after massive theft
3Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
4The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a boost
5U.S. consumer price increases slow in July, signs inflation peaked

HOT NEWS