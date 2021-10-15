Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AppHarvest, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

10/15/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) investors that acquired shares between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021. Investors have until November 23, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest fell sharply after the agriculture technology company reported a $32 million net loss in second quarter and lowered its full year sales guidance to the range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following this news, AppHarvest stock was down over 33% in early morning trading on August 11, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com 

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pTESLA : 'Big Short' investor Burry says he's no longer betting against Tesla - CNBC
RE
05:57pORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INVESTORS : Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
GL
05:57pORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INVESTORS : Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
GL
05:56pDogecoin Gained 2.90% to $0.239 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pEthereum Gained 3.21% to $3879.87 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pBitcoin Gained 8.71% to $62496.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:55pAPPHARVEST, INC. INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
05:55pAPPHARVEST, INC. INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
05:53pExpensify Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:51pArgentina touts economic 'roadmap', IMF deal to investors in New York
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
2Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
3LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS