Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AppLovin Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

03/02/2021 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin”), a global technology platform that provides developers a unified set of tools to grow their businesses, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. AppLovin has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “APP.”

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. will act as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank will act as additional book-running managers for the proposed offering. Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, Truist Securities, William Blair, LionTree Advisors, LUMA Securities and The Raine Group will act as co-managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pVELODYNE INVESTOR ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
05:59pUMB FINANCIAL  : Bank joins FedNow Service's instant payments pilot program
PU
05:59pHow refugees' decision to live in or outside a camp affects their quality of life
PU
05:59pThe costs and benefits of Identity
PU
05:59pODONATE THERAPEUTICS  : Corporate Presentation March 2021
PU
05:59pToll brothers announces cody place model grand opening in downtown palm springs
GL
05:59pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION  : Announces Pricing of $550 Million of 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2028
BU
05:58pRIO TINTO  : Chairman Simon Thompson to step down in 2022
RE
05:58pHORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AQ
05:58pUNION PACIFIC  : UP Operating Teams Battle through Polar Vortex
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
2Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
3NASDAQ 100 : Stocks hit the pause button
4Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains
5Delaware Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ