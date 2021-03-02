AppLovin Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin”), a global technology platform that provides developers a unified set of tools to grow their businesses, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. AppLovin has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “APP.”

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. will act as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank will act as additional book-running managers for the proposed offering. Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, Truist Securities, William Blair, LionTree Advisors, LUMA Securities and The Raine Group will act as co-managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

