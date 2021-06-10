AppSec Innovator Invicti Appoints Cybersec Veteran Sonali Shah as Chief Product Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ , a global innovator in web application security, today announced cybersecurity leader Sonali Shah has joined its executive team as Chief Product Officer. A seasoned business and product leader, Shah brings more than 20 years of B2B SaaS and cybersecurity sector experience, having led product management, marketing, and strategy teams at companies such as HUMAN (formerly White Ops), Veracode, BitSight, and VeriSign, among others. Skilled at leading teams with a proven track record in bringing innovative solutions to market, she will be building on Invicti's long history of innovation, transforming the application security market, with its enterprise Netsparker and mid-market Acunetix solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Sonali join our leadership team, bringing her field-tested leadership and strategy expertise in the enterprise sector, alongside her success in scaling organizations and building high-performing teams," said Ferruh Mavituna, founder and CEO, Invicti. "As we continue to expand globally, Sonali will not only help accelerate our growth, she will bring the customer voice front and center in the next phase of our product innovation."

"Invicti has been leading innovation in the application security sector for over 15 years, and I am excited to play a role in shaping its future as we continue to grow the company," shared Sonali. "I was immediately impressed with our products and the accuracy, speed, and intelligence they bring to the daunting task of web security. I'm looking forward to working with our great team to release exciting new features, and to partnering with our customers to help them reduce risk and infuse security into development."

Shah joins Invicti at an inflection point for the company. With more than 3,300 customers in 115 countries, including many Fortune 500 companies, Invicti's Dynamic and Interactive Application Security Testing products are increasingly being adopted by organizations in every industry to scale their overall security operations, make the best use of their security resources, and engage developers in helping to improve their overall security posture. Recently recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing with its Netsparker and Acunetix products, Invicti has been chosen by global enterprises as their DAST provider of choice, including AWS, NASA, Amex, Air Force, Cisco, Lowes Verizon, Ford, and Starbucks, among many others.

Invicti Security is changing the way web applications are secured. A global leader in web application security for more than 15 years, Invicti's dynamic and interactive application security products help organizations in every industry scale their overall security operations, make the best use of their security resources, and engage developers in helping to improve their overall security posture. Invicti's product Netsparker delivers industry-leading enterprise web application security, while Acunetix is designed for small and medium-sized companies. Invicti is backed by Turn/River Capital, and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in London, Malta, and Istanbul.

